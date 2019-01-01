2019 Legislative Report

The year 2019 was a monumental year for cannabis reform across the United States. Over 60 cannabis-related bills were signed into law in states across the country. Illinois and the US territory of Guam legalized adult-use cannabis and its retail sale, medical cannabis programs were enacted and expanded in several states, and 27 states considered legislation that would have legalized adult-use cannabis, a record-high. This report contains a detailed summary of 2019's federal and state legislative victories.