2021 NORML Membership Survey

NORML is seeking guidance regarding how we can more effectively serve our membership. By completing the following survey, you will help us better understand how we can best represent your interests in our lobbying, organizing, and educational efforts.

The information collected in this survey is kept confidential and will only be used for NORML’s internal organizational purposes. Under no circumstances will your information be given, sold, or disclosed to any other individual or organization.

2021 Membership Survey

Advocacy

In 2021, five additional states legalized marijuana use by adults. To date, 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for those ages 21 and older. How hopeful are you that cannabis will be legal for adults in your state within the next five years?
Also this year, several states and municipalities enacted laws protecting cannabis consumers from being denied employment and/or sanctioned at work solely for failing a drug test. NORML has played a key role in advocating for these workplace protections. How important is it to you that NORML continues to advocate for changes in workplace marijuana policies?
Several states in 2021 enacted legislation facilitating record sealing for those with marijuana-related convictions, and in recent months, state regulators have moved to expunge over two million cannabis convictions. NORML has emphasized the need for expungement relief. How important is it to you that NORML prioritize these expungement efforts?
In 2021, lawmakers in several states began advocating for the imposition of THC potency caps on certain state-licensed marijuana products. NORML opposes the imposition of these proposed potency caps and has lobbied against their passage. How important is it to you that NORML prioritize lobbying efforts opposing potency caps?
NORML often advocates for marijuana reform policies by engaging in grassroots advocacy in state and localities throughout the country. Many of these advocacy efforts are coordinated by state and local NORML chapters. Are you a current member of a NORML chapter?

Administrative

In order to keep NORML members informed of and engaged in the latest developments in cannabis policy reform, the NORML website provides up-to-date information on cannabis laws, legislation, science, and breaking news. How often do you visit the NORML website?
What types of information are you generally seeking when you visit the NORML website? Check all that apply.
NORML’s take action center at norml.org/act tracks and provides legislative alerts on several hundred pending state and federal marijuana bills. How often do you visit norml.org/act to find updates on pending legislation?
NORML’s take action center also provides tools to allow you to directly contact your elected officials in support of pending state and federal legislation. How often do you use these tools to communicate with your lawmakers?
In addition to the NORML website, NORML also provides real-time updates via a variety of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. How often do you visit NORML on social media platforms?
On what social media platforms do you follow NORML? Check all that apply.

Personal

NORML strives to represent the interests of the cannabis consumer. If you do presently consume cannabis, how do you define your use?
How often do you typically consume cannabis?
Do you believe that your ability to provide financial support to NORML has been impacted by the pandemic?
From what supply source do you generally obtain your cannabis?
Are you aware of the existence of unregulated, synthetically-derived THC products, such as Delta-8 THC?
If you have ever consumed these products, what motivated you to do so?
If you have ever consumed these products, what is your opinion of their safety?
We are now almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. For many Americans, the pandemic has disrupted their daily lives. Do you feel your financial situation has improved, worsened, or remained unchanged since the onset of the COVID -19 pandemic?
What is your current employment situation?

Policy

As mentioned in a previous question, NORML identifies itself as the marijuana consumers' interest lobby. Do you believe NORML adequately represents the interests of the consumer?
With which position on marijuana policy do you most closely align?
Looking ahead to 2022, do you personally feel that you would be comfortable or uncomfortable traveling to attend NORML-sponsored in-person events?
What do you believe ought to be NORML's top legislative priorities at the state level for 2022?
What do you believe ought to be NORML's top legislative priorities at the federal level for 2022?
Should NORML invest some of its limited resources in calling out "bad actors" in the emerging marijuana industry?
Are you willing to continue to support NORML's work going forward?

Optional Demographics

Gender
How would you describe yourself?
Political affiliation
Age
Annual household income