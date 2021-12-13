2021 NORML Membership Survey

NORML is seeking guidance regarding how we can more effectively serve our membership. By completing the following survey, you will help us better understand how we can best represent your interests in our lobbying, organizing, and educational efforts.

The information collected in this survey is kept confidential and will only be used for NORML’s internal organizational purposes. Under no circumstances will your information be given, sold, or disclosed to any other individual or organization.

Complete the survey to be entered to win a $100 NORML Store gift card!

2021 Membership Survey Advocacy In 2021, five additional states legalized marijuana use by adults. To date, 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for those ages 21 and older. How hopeful are you that cannabis will be legal for adults in your state within the next five years? Very hopeful Somewhat hopeful Not at all hopeful Cannabis is already legal for adult-use in my state Also this year, several states and municipalities enacted laws protecting cannabis consumers from being denied employment and/or sanctioned at work solely for failing a drug test. NORML has played a key role in advocating for these workplace protections. How important is it to you that NORML continues to advocate for changes in workplace marijuana policies? This issue is very important to me This issue is somewhat important to me This is not a legislative priority for me Several states in 2021 enacted legislation facilitating record sealing for those with marijuana-related convictions, and in recent months, state regulators have moved to expunge over two million cannabis convictions. NORML has emphasized the need for expungement relief. How important is it to you that NORML prioritize these expungement efforts? It is very important to me that people with past marijuana convictions have the ability to readily have their records expunged It is somewhat important to me that people with past marijuana convictions have the ability to readily have their records expunged Facilitating the expungement of past marijuana crimes is not a legislative priority for me In 2021, lawmakers in several states began advocating for the imposition of THC potency caps on certain state-licensed marijuana products. NORML opposes the imposition of these proposed potency caps and has lobbied against their passage. How important is it to you that NORML prioritize lobbying efforts opposing potency caps? Pushing back against the imposition of THC potency caps is very important to me This issue is somewhat important to me This is not a legislative priority for me NORML often advocates for marijuana reform policies by engaging in grassroots advocacy in state and localities throughout the country. Many of these advocacy efforts are coordinated by state and local NORML chapters. Are you a current member of a NORML chapter? Yes No, there is no active chapter in my area No, there is a chapter, but I do not believe they are doing adequate work No, I didn't know NORML had affiliate chapters No, I don't have time to participate Other Other Administrative In order to keep NORML members informed of and engaged in the latest developments in cannabis policy reform, the NORML website provides up-to-date information on cannabis laws, legislation, science, and breaking news. How often do you visit the NORML website? Multiple times per day At least once per day At least once per week At least once per month I don’t visit the website What types of information are you generally seeking when you visit the NORML website? Check all that apply. Legal information/state laws or penalties Medical cannabis information Health effects Drug testing information Finding a lawyer Updates on pending legislation Information about NORML Chapters General news updates/press releases To learn how I can take action to reform marijuana laws Shop for NORML merchandise Donate to NORML NORML’s take action center at norml.org/act tracks and provides legislative alerts on several hundred pending state and federal marijuana bills. How often do you visit norml.org/act to find updates on pending legislation? Daily Weekly Monthly Occasionally Only when I see it on NORML social media or email Never NORML’s take action center also provides tools to allow you to directly contact your elected officials in support of pending state and federal legislation. How often do you use these tools to communicate with your lawmakers? I have used NORML’s action alerts multiple times to contact my elected officials I have used NORML’s action alerts once or twice to contact my elected officials I have never used NORML’s action alerts to contact my elected officials I was unaware that NORML provided these tools In addition to the NORML website, NORML also provides real-time updates via a variety of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. How often do you visit NORML on social media platforms? Multiple times per day At least once per day At least once per week At least once per month I don’t visit NORML on social media On what social media platforms do you follow NORML? Check all that apply. Facebook (@NORML) Twitter (@NORML) Instagram (@natlnorml) LinkedIn (NORML) None Personal NORML strives to represent the interests of the cannabis consumer. If you do presently consume cannabis, how do you define your use? Recreational only Medical only Both I don't consume cannabis How often do you typically consume cannabis? Multiple times a day Once per day At least once per week At least once per month At least once per year I don’t consume cannabis Do you believe that your ability to provide financial support to NORML has been impacted by the pandemic? Yes, I am not able to donate as much as I otherwise would to NORML because of the pandemic Yes, the pandemic has limited my ability to donate to NORML over the past year, but I do not believe that it will going forward No, the pandemic has not influenced by donations to NORML From what supply source do you generally obtain your cannabis? State-licensed adult-use retailer State-licensed medical retailer An illicit market source I grow my own Not applicable; I don’t currently consume cannabis Are you aware of the existence of unregulated, synthetically-derived THC products, such as Delta-8 THC? I have heard of these products, but I do not use them I have tried these products, but I did not like them I regularly consume these products I have never heard of these products If you have ever consumed these products, what motivated you to do so? These products were more accessible to me than cannabis I was of the opinion that I could use these products and still pass my drug tests at work I was of the opinion that these products were legal in my state I prefer the effects of these products to plant cannabis Other Other If you have ever consumed these products, what is your opinion of their safety? I believe that they are as safe as cannabis I believe that they are less safe than cannabis I believe that they are safer than cannabis I don’t have an opinion on their safety We are now almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. For many Americans, the pandemic has disrupted their daily lives. Do you feel your financial situation has improved, worsened, or remained unchanged since the onset of the COVID -19 pandemic? Improved Worsened Unchanged What is your current employment situation? Employed, work at home Employed, work at an office/on location Employed, hybrid in-person/telework schedule Unemployed due to the COVID pandemic Unemployed for reasons unrelated to the pandemic Retired Student Policy As mentioned in a previous question, NORML identifies itself as the marijuana consumers' interest lobby. Do you believe NORML adequately represents the interests of the consumer? Yes Yes, but it is focused too much on medical cannabis related issues Yes, but it does not place enough focus on medical cannabis Yes, but I am concerned about the growing influence of the commercial, for-profit cannabis industry No With which position on marijuana policy do you most closely align? I believe that the responsible adult use of marijuana should be legalized, regulated, and taxed I believe that the responsible adult use of marijuana should be decriminalized, but I do not support the creation of a regulated retail marketplace I believe that marijuana should be legalized for medical purposes only Looking ahead to 2022, do you personally feel that you would be comfortable or uncomfortable traveling to attend NORML-sponsored in-person events? Yes, I'm comfortable traveling and attending in-person events Maybe, depends on the event's location and safety precautions No, I'm currently uncomfortable traveling and attending large events What do you believe ought to be NORML's top legislative priorities at the state level for 2022? Decriminalization Legalized medical-use Legalized adult-use Allowing for the personal cultivation of marijuana Facilitating the expungement of prior marijuana convictions Protecting the employment rights of responsible consumers Protecting the parental rights of responsible consumers Protecting the housing rights of responsible consumers Protecting the gun rights of responsible consumers’ rights What do you believe ought to be NORML's top legislative priorities at the federal level for 2022? Repealing federal prohibition via descheduling Providing access to banking for state-licensed cannabis businesses Providing greater marijuana access to veterans Removing federal barriers to clinical research Providing federal grants for states to facilitate the expungement of state-level marijuana convictions Providing pathways for greater social equity and diversity in the state-legal cannabis market Protecting for those who live in public housing in jurisdictions where marijuana is legal Protecting of Second Amendment rights for responsible consumers Should NORML invest some of its limited resources in calling out "bad actors" in the emerging marijuana industry? Yes, the rise of entities lobbying for corporate changes but not advocating for civil liberties is something that greatly concerns me Yes, but only when specific businesses lobby for policies that directly conflict with consumer issues (e.g. personal cultivation, worker discrimination) No, NORML should not get involved in industry-related issues No, publicly calling out bad actors will distract from the mission of ending prohibition, and the market will ultimately sort those issues out Are you willing to continue to support NORML's work going forward? Yes, I'll make a contribution of $5 or more today Yes, I'll sign up/have signed up to be a monthly donor to support NORML on an ongoing basis Yes, but I cannot give at this time; I will financially support NORML's efforts in the future No, I am not in a financial position to donate now or in the future No, I do not want to see marijuana policy reform in the United States Any other thoughts you'd like to share with us? Optional Demographics Gender Female Male Non-Binary/Third Gender Prefer To Self-Describe Prefer Not To Say How would you describe yourself? American Indian or Alaska Native Asian Black or African American Hispanic/Latino/Spanish Origin Middle Eastern or North African White Other Other Political affiliation Conservative Democrat Green Independent/Not Affiliated Libertarian Progressive Republican Age 18-25 26-35 36-45 46-55 56-65 66+ Annual household income Under $25,000 $25,000-$50,000 $50,000-$75,000 $75,000-$100,000 $100,000-$250,000 $250,000+ If you are human, leave this field blank. Submit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

