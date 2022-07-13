2022 Agenda

Thursday, December 1

8:00 Breakfast and Seminar Registration
9:00 Self-Introduction of Attendees (No CLE for this session)
9:30 Welcome and Political Update (No CLE for this session)
10:00 Cannabis and Seniors: Demographic Trends, Motivations, and Implications
10:50 Social Equity Provisions Targeted to Former Marijuana Prisoners
11:40 Break
12:00 Challenging Job Discrimination Against Marijuana Smokers
12:50 Ethical Considerations in Representing the Cannabis Industry Client (Ethics)
1:50 Free Time
5:00-7:00 Opening Reception

  • Pier House Resort and Caribbean Spa

Friday, December 2

8:00 Breakfast and Seminar Registration
9:00 The Admissibility of Digital Evidence
9:50 Setting the Fee, Hooking the Client and Getting Paid
10:40 Break
11:00 Ethical Issues that Arise when Representing the Legal Cannabis Industry (Ethics)
12:00 TBD
12:50 Developing an Effective Closing Argument
1:40 Free Time

Saturday, December 3
8:00 Breakfast
8:00-1:45 Distribute and collect CLE attendance forms
9:00 Surviving an Overreaching Prosecutor: What Happens When the Prosecutor Indicts the Defense Attorney
9:50 The Impact of Dobbs v. Jackson on Women Who Smoke Marijuana
10:40 Break
11:00 Setting the Fee in Criminal Cases (Ethics)
12:00 Protecting Your Client’s Intellectual Property
12:50 Annual 4th Amendment Review of Leading Cases
1:40 Free Time
6:00-8:30 NORML Benefit Dinner

  • Bagatelle, 115 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

line

