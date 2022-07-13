2022 Agenda

|8:00
| Breakfast and Seminar Registration
|9:00
|Self-Introduction of Attendees (No CLE for this session)
|9:30
|Welcome and Political Update (No CLE for this session)
|10:00
|Cannabis and Seniors: Demographic Trends, Motivations, and Implications
|10:50
|Social Equity Provisions Targeted to Former Marijuana Prisoners
|11:40
| Break
|12:00
|Challenging Job Discrimination Against Marijuana Smokers
|12:50
|Ethical Considerations in Representing the Cannabis Industry Client (Ethics)
|1:50
|Free Time
|5:00-7:00
|Opening Reception
- Pier House Resort and Caribbean Spa
|8:00
| Breakfast and Seminar Registration
|9:00
|The Admissibility of Digital Evidence
|9:50
|Setting the Fee, Hooking the Client and Getting Paid
|10:40
| Break
|11:00
|Ethical Issues that Arise when Representing the Legal Cannabis Industry (Ethics)
|12:00
|TBD
|12:50
|Developing an Effective Closing Argument
|1:40
|Free Time
|8:00
| Breakfast
|8:00-1:45
|Distribute and collect CLE attendance forms
|9:00
|Surviving an Overreaching Prosecutor: What Happens When the Prosecutor Indicts the Defense Attorney
|9:50
|The Impact of Dobbs v. Jackson on Women Who Smoke Marijuana
|10:40
| Break
|11:00
|Setting the Fee in Criminal Cases (Ethics)
|12:00
|Protecting Your Client’s Intellectual Property
|12:50
|Annual 4th Amendment Review of Leading Cases
|1:40
|Free Time
|6:00-8:30
|NORML Benefit Dinner
- Bagatelle, 115 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040