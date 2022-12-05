2022 NORML Membership Survey

NORML is seeking guidance regarding how we can more effectively serve our membership. By completing the following survey, you will help us better understand how we can best represent your interests in our lobbying, organizing, outreach, and educational efforts.

The information collected in this survey is kept confidential and will only be used for NORML’s internal organizational purposes. Under no circumstances will your information be given, sold, or disclosed to any other individual or organization.

Complete the survey to be entered to win a $100 NORML Store gift card!

2022 Membership Survey Advocacy In 2022, three additional states legalized marijuana use by adults. To date, 21 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for those ages 21 and older. How hopeful are you that cannabis will be legal for adults in your state within the next five years? Very hopeful Somewhat hopeful Not at all hopeful Cannabis is already legal for adult-use in my state Also this year, additional states and municipalities enacted laws protecting cannabis consumers from being denied employment and/or sanctioned at work solely for failing a drug test. NORML has been a leading voice in advocating for these workplace protections. How important is it to you that NORML continues to advocate for changes in workplace marijuana policies? This issue ought to be among NORML’s top priorities This issue is somewhat important to me, but I do not think it should be a top priority This is not a legislative priority for me Several states have enacted legislation facilitating record sealing or other forms of relief for those with marijuana-related convictions on their records, and in recent months, state regulators have moved to expunge the records of over two million people with cannabis convictions nationwide. NORML has emphasized the need for state-level expungement relief so that people with past cannabis convictions are no longer stigmatized and discriminated against for them. How important is it to you that NORML prioritize these expungement efforts? It is very important to me that people with past marijuana convictions can readily have their records expunged It is somewhat important to me that people with past marijuana convictions can readily have their records expunged Facilitating the expungement of past marijuana crimes is not a legislative priority for me Lawmakers in some states have begun advocating for the imposition of THC potency caps on certain state-licensed cannabis products. NORML opposes the imposition of these proposed potency caps and has lobbied against them. How important is it to you that NORML prioritize lobbying efforts opposing THC potency caps? Pushing back against the imposition of THC potency caps is very important to me Pushing back against THC caps is important to me, but it should not be among NORML’s top priorities This issue is somewhat important to me This is not a legislative priority for me I am in favor of states imposing some form of potency caps NORML often advocates for marijuana policy reform by engaging in grassroots advocacy in state and localities throughout the country. Many of these advocacy efforts are coordinated by state and local NORML chapters. Are you a current member of a NORML chapter? Yes No, there is no active chapter in my area No, there is a chapter, but I do not believe they are doing adequate work No, I didn't know NORML had affiliate chapters No, I don't have time to participate Other Other Cannabis Purchasing On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the least important and 10 being the most important, please rank the following factors based on how much they influence your cannabis purchasing decisions. (For respondents living in places where cannabis is not yet legal for adults and/or medical purposes, please answer the questions as best you can to reflect what your preferences would be when cannabis becomes legal in your state): Price 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Quality 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Product Variety and Available Options 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Product Safety (knowing products have been tested by a licensed and reputable lab) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Location Proximity / Travel Time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hours of operation/availability 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Business size/type (unregulated operator, small business, in-state multi-location operator, or multi-state operator) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ownership Status (is the retailer or producer a social equity licensee or majority-owned by members of marginalized communities) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cannabis Advocacy (is the retailer or producer directly and actively involved in improving cannabis policy at the local, state, or federal level) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Community Activism (does the retailer or producer engage in local community benefit projects) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sustainability and/or Environmental Responsibility 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Labor Practices (does the retailer or producer pay fair and equitable wages, facilitate employee unionization, practice diverse hiring, or provide additional employee benefits) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Customer Experience (safe, informed, and comfortable sales environment) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Product Appearance (packaging, labeling, and display/marketing) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Administrative To keep NORML members informed of and engaged in the latest developments in cannabis policy reform, the NORML website provides up-to-date information on cannabis laws, legislation, science, and breaking news. How often do you visit the NORML website? Multiple times per day At least once per day At least once per week At least once per month I don’t visit the website What types of information are you generally seeking when you visit the NORML website? Check all that apply. Legal information/state laws or penalties Medical cannabis information Health effects Drug testing information Finding a lawyer Updates on pending legislation Information about NORML Chapters General news updates/press releases To learn how I can take action to reform marijuana laws Shop for NORML merchandise Donate to NORML NORML's Take Action Center at norml.org/act tracks and provides legislative alerts on several hundred pending state and federal marijuana bills. How often do you visit norml.org/act to find updates on pending legislation? Daily Weekly Monthly Occasionally Only when I see it on NORML social media or email Never NORML's Take Action Center also provides tools to allow you to directly contact your elected officials in support of pending state and federal legislation. How often do you use these tools to communicate with your lawmakers? I have used NORML’s action alerts multiple times to contact my elected officials I have used NORML’s action alerts once or twice to contact my elected officials I have never used NORML’s action alerts to contact my elected officials I was unaware that NORML provided these tools In addition to the NORML website, NORML also provides real-time updates via a variety of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. How often do you visit NORML on social media platforms? Multiple times per day At least once per day At least once per week At least once per month I don’t visit NORML on social media On which social media platforms do you follow NORML? Check all that apply. Facebook (@NORML) Twitter (@NORML) Instagram (@natlnorml) LinkedIn (NORML) None Personal NORML strives to represent the interests of the cannabis consumer. If you do presently consume cannabis, how do you define your use? Recreational only Medical only Both I don't consume cannabis How often do you typically consume cannabis? Multiple times a day Once per day At least once per week At least once per month At least once per year I don’t consume cannabis From what supply source do you generally obtain your cannabis? State-licensed adult-use retailer State-licensed medical retailer An illicit market source I grow my own Not applicable; I don’t currently consume cannabis Are you aware of the existence of unregulated, synthetically derived THC products, such as Delta-8 THC? I have heard of these products, but I do not use them I have tried these products, but I did not like them I regularly consume these products I have never heard of these products If you have ever consumed these products, what motivated you to do so? These products were more accessible to me than cannabis I believed I could use these products and still pass my drug tests at work I believed these products were legal in my state I prefer the effects of these products to plant cannabis Other Other If you have ever consumed these products, what is your opinion of their safety? I believe that they are as safe as cannabis I believe that they are less safe than cannabis I believe that they are safer than cannabis I don’t have an opinion on their safety What is your current employment situation? Employed, work at home Employed, work at an office/on location Employed, hybrid in-person/telework schedule Unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic Unemployed for reasons unrelated to the pandemic Retired Student General Policy As mentioned in a previous question, NORML identifies itself as the marijuana consumers' interest lobby. Do you believe NORML adequately represents the interests of the consumer? Yes Yes, but it is focused too much on medical cannabis related issues Yes, but it does not place enough focus on medical cannabis Yes, but I am concerned about the growing influence of the commercial, for-profit cannabis industry No With which position on marijuana policy do you most closely align? I believe that the responsible adult-use of marijuana should be legalized, regulated, and taxed I believe that the responsible adult-use of marijuana should be decriminalized, but I do not support the creation of a regulated retail marketplace I believe that marijuana should be legalized for medical purposes only Should NORML invest some of its limited resources in calling out "bad actors" in the emerging cannabis industry? Yes, the rise of entities lobbying for corporate changes but not advocating for civil liberties is something that greatly concerns me Yes, but only when specific businesses lobby for policies that directly conflict with consumer issues (e.g. personal cultivation, worker discrimination) No, NORML should not get involved in industry-related issues No, publicly calling out bad actors will distract from the mission of ending prohibition, and the market will ultimately sort those issues out Are you willing to continue to support NORML's work going forward? Yes, I'll make a contribution of $5 or more today Yes, I'll sign up/have signed up to be a monthly donor to support NORML on an ongoing basis Yes, but I cannot give at this time; I will financially support NORML's efforts in the future No, I am not in a financial position to donate now or in the future No, I do not want to see marijuana policy reform in the United States Looking ahead to 2023 do you personally feel that you would be comfortable or uncomfortable traveling to attend NORML-sponsored in-person events? Yes, I'm comfortable traveling and attending in-person events Maybe, depends on the event's location and safety precautions No, I'm currently uncomfortable traveling and attending large events Any other thoughts you'd like to share with us? State Policy On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the least important and 10 being the most important, please rank what you believe ought to be NORML's top legislative priorities at the state level for 2023? Legalized adult-use 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Legalized medical use 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Decriminalization (reducing/eliminating personal use penalties without establishing a regulated retail marketplace) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Allowing for the personal cultivation of marijuana 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Facilitating the expungement of prior marijuana convictions 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Protecting the employment rights of responsible consumers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Protecting the parental rights of responsible consumers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Protecting the housing rights of responsible consumers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Protecting the gun rights of responsible consumers’ rights 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Seeking rules and regulations that permit greater inclusion and diversity among operators within the licensed cannabis market 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Federal Policy On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the least important and 10 being the most important, please rank what you believe ought to be NORML's top legislative priorities at the federal level for 2023? Repealing federal prohibition via descheduling 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Providing greater cannabis access to veterans 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Removing federal barriers to clinical research and drug development 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Providing federal grants for states to facilitate the expungement of state-level marijuana convictions 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Providing greater access to banking for state-licensed cannabis businesses 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Providing pathways for greater social equity and diversity in the state-legal cannabis market 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Protecting those who live in public housing in jurisdictions where cannabis is legal 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Protecting Second Amendment rights for responsible consumers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Optional Demographics Age 18-25 26-35 36-45 46-55 56-65 66+ Gender Female Male Non-Binary/Third Gender Prefer To Self-Describe Prefer Not To Say How would you describe yourself? American Indian or Alaska Native Asian Black or African American Hispanic/Latino/Spanish Origin Middle Eastern or North African White Other Other Annual household income Under $25,000 $25,000-$50,000 $50,000-$75,000 $75,000-$100,000 $100,000-$250,000 $250,000+ Political affiliation Conservative Democrat Green Independent/Not Affiliated Libertarian Progressive Republican Please select your state of residence Please select a state Alabama Alaska Am. Samoa Arizona Arkansas California CNMI Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Virgin Islands Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Other Please select your state of residence Enter your email for a chance to win $100 gift card to the NORML Store. If you are human, leave this field blank. Submit Δ

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

