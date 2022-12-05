2022 NORML Membership Survey

NORML is seeking guidance regarding how we can more effectively serve our membership. By completing the following survey, you will help us better understand how we can best represent your interests in our lobbying, organizing, outreach, and educational efforts.

The information collected in this survey is kept confidential and will only be used for NORML’s internal organizational purposes. Under no circumstances will your information be given, sold, or disclosed to any other individual or organization.

2022 Membership Survey

Advocacy

In 2022, three additional states legalized marijuana use by adults. To date, 21 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for those ages 21 and older. How hopeful are you that cannabis will be legal for adults in your state within the next five years?
Also this year, additional states and municipalities enacted laws protecting cannabis consumers from being denied employment and/or sanctioned at work solely for failing a drug test. NORML has been a leading voice in advocating for these workplace protections. How important is it to you that NORML continues to advocate for changes in workplace marijuana policies?
Several states have enacted legislation facilitating record sealing or other forms of relief for those with marijuana-related convictions on their records, and in recent months, state regulators have moved to expunge the records of over two million people with cannabis convictions nationwide. NORML has emphasized the need for state-level expungement relief so that people with past cannabis convictions are no longer stigmatized and discriminated against for them. How important is it to you that NORML prioritize these expungement efforts?
Lawmakers in some states have begun advocating for the imposition of THC potency caps on certain state-licensed cannabis products. NORML opposes the imposition of these proposed potency caps and has lobbied against them. How important is it to you that NORML prioritize lobbying efforts opposing THC potency caps?
NORML often advocates for marijuana policy reform by engaging in grassroots advocacy in state and localities throughout the country. Many of these advocacy efforts are coordinated by state and local NORML chapters. Are you a current member of a NORML chapter?

Cannabis Purchasing

On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the least important and 10 being the most important, please rank the following factors based on how much they influence your cannabis purchasing decisions. (For respondents living in places where cannabis is not yet legal for adults and/or medical purposes, please answer the questions as best you can to reflect what your preferences would be when cannabis becomes legal in your state):

Administrative

To keep NORML members informed of and engaged in the latest developments in cannabis policy reform, the NORML website provides up-to-date information on cannabis laws, legislation, science, and breaking news. How often do you visit the NORML website?
What types of information are you generally seeking when you visit the NORML website? Check all that apply.
NORML's Take Action Center at norml.org/act tracks and provides legislative alerts on several hundred pending state and federal marijuana bills. How often do you visit norml.org/act to find updates on pending legislation?
NORML's Take Action Center also provides tools to allow you to directly contact your elected officials in support of pending state and federal legislation. How often do you use these tools to communicate with your lawmakers?
In addition to the NORML website, NORML also provides real-time updates via a variety of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. How often do you visit NORML on social media platforms?
On which social media platforms do you follow NORML? Check all that apply.

Personal

NORML strives to represent the interests of the cannabis consumer. If you do presently consume cannabis, how do you define your use?
How often do you typically consume cannabis?
From what supply source do you generally obtain your cannabis?
Are you aware of the existence of unregulated, synthetically derived THC products, such as Delta-8 THC?
If you have ever consumed these products, what motivated you to do so?
If you have ever consumed these products, what is your opinion of their safety?
What is your current employment situation?

General Policy

As mentioned in a previous question, NORML identifies itself as the marijuana consumers' interest lobby. Do you believe NORML adequately represents the interests of the consumer?
With which position on marijuana policy do you most closely align?
Should NORML invest some of its limited resources in calling out "bad actors" in the emerging cannabis industry?
Are you willing to continue to support NORML's work going forward?
Looking ahead to 2023 do you personally feel that you would be comfortable or uncomfortable traveling to attend NORML-sponsored in-person events?

State Policy

On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the least important and 10 being the most important, please rank what you believe ought to be NORML's top legislative priorities at the state level for 2023?

Federal Policy

On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the least important and 10 being the most important, please rank what you believe ought to be NORML's top legislative priorities at the federal level for 2023?

Optional Demographics

Age
Gender
How would you describe yourself?
Annual household income
Political affiliation