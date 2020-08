Voter Registration Partnership

We’ve partnered with HeadCount to make it quick and easy to get registered or check that your registration is current, find your polling place, get an absentee ballot, and more with our voter tool.

With thousands of new people brought into the process, we will continue our educational efforts on the importance of engaging elected officials on marijuana reform and undo the most devastating effects of prohibition.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook