Allen F. St. Pierre

Education: University of Massachusetts/Amherst, BA in Legal Studies, 1989

Mr. St. Pierre has written, debated, and lectured extensively on the topic of cannabis, its prohibition, and ugly little stepchildren (such as):

asset forfeiture

ban on the cultivation of non-psychoactive cannabis (Hemp) in the U.S.

drug tax stamps

legal struggle for medical access of cannabis

Partnership for a Drug Free America

drug education (esp. D.A.R.E.)

mandatory minimum sentencing

drug screening

the use of the military in domestic law enforcement

history of cannabis prohibition

and numerous other legal sophistries concerning the prohibition of cannabis.

Mr. St. Pierre has been cited in hundreds of international, national and local news publications (New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, London Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, Economist, Newseek, Time, etc…).

Mr. St. Pierre has appeared on hundreds of nationally televised news programs (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, C-Span, Fox, PBS, etc…) and on over 1,000 radio shows representing NORML’s point of views on the topic of marijuana.

Mr. St. Pierre was hired by NORML in early 1991 as Communications Director, in 1993 he became the organization’s Deputy National Director. Early in 1997, The NORML Foundation was created and Mr. St. Pierre served as it’s founding Executive Director. From January 2005 to July of 2016, Mr. St. Pierre was the Executive Director of NORML.

