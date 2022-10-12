Arrest Data

|Alabama
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Possession
|2,191
|1,686
|90
|2,778
|Sales
|126
|121
|4
|45
|Total
|2,317
|1,807
|94
|2,823
|MJ Crimes
|22%
|21%
|26%
|43%
|Agencies
|52%
|50%
|39%
|43%
This data is provided to the FBI via the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). In most instances, the data provided is incomplete and represents an underreport of arrests because not all participating law enforcement agencies provide data to NIBRS in a timely fashion. Of total drug arrests, the percentages for marijuana-related crimes and the law enforcement agencies reporting is indicated in the table.