Arrest Data

Alabama2018201920202021
Possession2,1911,68690 2,778
Sales126121445
Total2,3171,80794 2,823
MJ Crimes22%21%26%43%
Agencies52%50%39%43%

This data is provided to the FBI via the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). In most instances, the data provided is incomplete and represents an underreport of arrests because not all participating law enforcement agencies provide data to NIBRS in a timely fashion. Of total drug arrests, the percentages for marijuana-related crimes and the law enforcement agencies reporting is indicated in the table.