Arrest Data

Alabama 2018 2019 2020 2021 Possession 2,191 1,686 90 2,778 Sales 126 121 4 45 Total 2,317 1,807 94 2,823 MJ Crimes 22% 21% 26% 43% Agencies 52% 50% 39% 43%

This data is provided to the FBI via the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). In most instances, the data provided is incomplete and represents an underreport of arrests because not all participating law enforcement agencies provide data to NIBRS in a timely fashion. Of total drug arrests, the percentages for marijuana-related crimes and the law enforcement agencies reporting is indicated in the table.

