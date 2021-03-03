Florida Guest Post: They’re Politicians, Not Physicians

This message is from Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried

Florida, this is important.

While other states move forward on marijuana, Florida’s legislative leaders are moving to restrict access and put a new tax on patients.

Legislation has been filed to place a cap on THC, limiting the medicine’s impact — the bill will also reduce the quantity of medical cannabis that a patient may legally possess, and ultimately force sick patients to the illegal market. The restrictions proposed in this bill would also prevent physicians from advertising their services to patients, negatively impact both doctors and patients.

But the people have spoken on this, marijuana is medicine — it helps relieve suffering and improve quality of life. And these changes fly directly in the face of the 71% of Florida voters who decided in favor of medical cannabis access without these restrictions. Join me in telling your elected officials to oppose these changes.

Our lawmakers should be improving our marijuana program, working on decriminalization, and moving towards legalization for adult use. This is exactly what’s wrong with Tallahassee — and it’s one of the reasons I ran for office in the first place.

Floridians: Tell your representative to oppose arbitrary THC caps

So stand with me as we fight this. Let’s send a message: decisions on treatment should be between doctors and patients, not politicians.

Thank you,

Nikki Fried

Florida Agriculture Commissioner

