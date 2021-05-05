Tennessee: House and Senate Lawmakers Approve Narrow Medical Marijuana Bill

Members of the Tennessee House and Senate have given final approval today to a measure that will slightly expand the state’s limited low-THC medical cannabis access law.

Currently, only those with intractable seizures are allowed to use and possess medical cannabis products containing no more than 0.9 percent THC.

Senate Bill 118 would expand that list to include those with Alzheimer’s disease; ALS; Cancer, when such disease is diagnosed as end stage or the treatment produces related wasting illness, recalcitrant nausea and vomiting, or pain; Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis; Epilepsy or seizures; Multiple sclerosis; Parkinson’s disease; Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS); and Sickle cell disease.

Senate lawmakers approved SB 118 with a 19 to 12 vote Tuesday, and the House approved the bill Wednesday by a 74 to 17 vote. The bill now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Bill Lee, who is expected to sign it into law.

The measure would also establish a nine member commission to study “federal and state laws regarding medical cannabis” and advise lawmakers on “legislation to establish an effective, patient-focused medical cannabis program in this state upon the rescheduling or descheduling of marijuana from Schedule I of the federal Controlled Substances.” The commission must issue a report to lawmakers by January 2022.

The legislation makes it clear that a medical marijuana program may not operate in Tennessee until marijuana is “removed from Schedule I of the federal Controlled Substances Act.”

