Major Changes to Cannabis Law Take Effect Around the U.S.

Thanks to your advocacy, activism, and support, dozens of new marijuana laws took effect around the country this month:

In Maryland, cannabis possession, personal cultivation, and retail sales are now legal

In Connecticut, adults may now cultivate marijuana at home for personal use

In Virginia and Nevada, multiple medical cannabis program improvements were implemented

In New Hampshire, out-of-state patients are now able to access state-licensed medical dispensaries

In California and Louisiana, efforts to expunge thousands of prior cannabis offenses are underway

In Maine, legislation limiting the ability for those on probation to be drug tested for cannabis has become law

And, earlier this year, Delaware and Minnesota legalized adult-use marijuana and Kentucky legalized medical cannabis. We couldn’t have made such incredible progress without your support. Thank you.

There are still critical efforts underway around the country that need support:

In Ohio, a marijuana legalization bill is currently awaiting a committee hearing and subsequent vote

In North Carolina, medical cannabis legalization legislation is gaining momentum

In California, Connecticut, Maine, and New Jersey legislatures are working to establish social venues where legal cannabis may be consumed privately by patients and of-age adults

In California and Pennsylvania, bills expanding access to medical cannabis program are awaiting legislative action

While millions of Americans are celebrating cannabis freedom, there are still millions more suffering under the draconian policies of marijuana prohibition. Can you help us keep fighting to legalize all of America and to ensure that in all fifty states, responsible consumers are treated fairly?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...