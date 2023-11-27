Help End Prohibition When You Shop the NORML Store

Your support and advocacy made 2023 a successful year for NORML, and we’re ready to do even more next year! We must keep the pressure on to end our country’s failed war on marijuana. Here’s how you can help fight against prohibition during this holiday season.

Cyber Monday is here and the NORML Store is filled with prohibition-busting goodies. Bundle up in cozy NORML hoodies, trim your trees with collectible ornaments, and give gifts that do good!

Tomorrow is GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. You can help kick off the generosity season with a donation today and inspire people to give back on November 28, and throughout the year.

Together, we will legalize America.

Onward,

Your friends at NORML

