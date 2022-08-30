Help register voters by sharing our register to vote widgets on Facebook and Twitter. When new voters are brought into the process, we have a greater chance to win marijuana legalization in our communities.
You can also add a NORML “Register to Vote” button or banner to your website by following the step-by-step instructions.
- Highlight the code for the button you wish to use, then copy it to your clipboard.
- In your content management system, open up your HTML viewer.
- Paste the code snippet you just copied into your HTML viewer window. Then click ‘OK’ or ‘Save.’
<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank">
<img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-234x60.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/>
</a>
<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank">
<img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-300x100.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/>
</a>
<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank">
<img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-100x100.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/>
</a>
<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank">
<img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-180x150.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/>
</a>
<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank">
<img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-200x165.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/>
</a>
<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank">
<img src="https://norml.org/images/banners/register-to-vote-300x250.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/>
</a>