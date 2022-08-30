Help register voters by sharing our register to vote widgets on Facebook and Twitter. When new voters are brought into the process, we have a greater chance to win marijuana legalization in our communities.

You can also add a NORML “Register to Vote” button or banner to your website by following the step-by-step instructions.

Highlight the code for the button you wish to use, then copy it to your clipboard. In your content management system, open up your HTML viewer. Paste the code snippet you just copied into your HTML viewer window. Then click ‘OK’ or ‘Save.’

<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank"> <img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-234x60.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/> </a>

<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank"> <img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-300x100.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/> </a>

100×100

<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank"> <img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-100x100.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/> </a>

<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank"> <img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-180x150.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/> </a>

<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank"> <img src="https://norml.org/images/buttons/register-to-vote-200x165.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/> </a>

<a href="https://norml.org/vote" target="_blank"> <img src="https://norml.org/images/banners/register-to-vote-300x250.png" alt="Register to Vote with NORML" border="0" title="Register to Vote with NORML"/> </a>

