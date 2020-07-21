JAKE Rhode Island Laws and Penalties

Offense Penalty Incarceration Max. Fine Possession Personal Use Less than 1 oz Civil Violation None $ 150 1 oz - 1 kg Misdemeanor 1 year $ 500 With Intent to Distribute 1 - 5 kg Felony 10* - 50 years $ 500,000 More than 5 kg Felony 25 years* - life $ 100,000 Within 300 yards of a school may result in double penalty. 1 kg is approximately 35 oz * Mandatory minimum sentence Sale or Cultivation Less than 1 kg Felony 30 years $ 100,000 1 - 5 kg Felony 10* - 50 years $ 500,000 More than 5 kg Felony 20 years* - life $ 10,000 To a minor at least three years younger Felony 2 - 5 years $ 100,000 Within 300 yards of a school may result in double penalty. 1 kg is approximately 35 oz * Mandatory minimum sentence Hash & Concentrates Penalties for hashish are the same as for marijuana. Please see the marijuana penalties section for further details. Paraphernalia Manufacture, sale, delivery, or possession with intent to sell or deliver Not Classified 2 years $ 5,000 Delivery to a person under 18 years Not Classified 5 years $ 5,000 Miscellaneous Possession while driving will result in a driver's license suspension for a period of 6 months.

Possession for Personal Use

Possession of marijuana up to one ounce by an individual 18 years or older is a civil violation, punishable by a $150 fine, no jail time, and no criminal record.

Possession of 1 ounce to 1 kilogram is a misdemeanor that is punishable by a maximum of 1 year imprisonment and a maximum fine of $500.

See

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28-4.01 (2015)

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28-2.08 (2015)

Possession with Intent to Distribute

Possession of between 1-5 kilograms is a felony punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 50 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $500,000.

Possession of more than 5 kilograms is a felony punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment as well as a maximum fine of $100,000.

Sale or possession within 300 yards of a school may result in a doubling of the penalties.

Possession while driving will result in a driver’s license suspension for a period of 6 months.

See

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28-4.01 (2015)

R.I. Gen Laws § 21-28- 2.08 (2015)

Sale or Cultivation

Sale or cultivation of less than 1 kilogram is a felony punishable by a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $100,000.

Sale or cultivation of between 1-5 kilograms is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 50 years imprisonment as well as a maximum fine of $500,000.

Sale or cultivation of 5 kilograms or more is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment as well as a maximum fine of $500,000.

Delivery to a minor at least three years younger than the offender carries with it the additional penalty of between 2-5 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Sale or possession within 300 yards of a school, public park, or playground doubles the penalties.

See

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28- 401.2 (2015)

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28- 2.08 (2015)

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28-4.07 (2015)

Hash & Concentrates

Hashish and concentrates fall under the definition of marijuana.

See

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28-1.02 (26) (2015)

Paraphernalia

The manufacture, sale, delivery, or possession with the intent to sell or deliver, of paraphernalia is punishable by a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars ($5,000) and up to two (2) years imprisonment.

Any person eighteen (18) years of age or over who delivers drug paraphernalia to a person under eighteen (18) years of age shall be subject to a fine not to exceed five thousand dollars ($5,000) and imprisonment not to exceed five (5) years.

See

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28.5-2 (2015)

Miscellaneous

Possession while driving will result in a driver’s license suspension for a period of 6 months.

See

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28- 2.08 (2015)

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28-2.03 (2015)

R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28.4.01 (2015)

If the offense involves the use of any automobile to transport the substance or the substance is found within an automobile, then a person convicted or who pleads nolo contendere shall be subjected to a loss of license for a period of six months for a first offense and one year for each offense after this.

See