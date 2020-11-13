Montana Legalization

SUMMARY: Voters in Montana passed Initiative 190, which allows for the use, production and sale of marijuana by adults. Voters additionally passed Constitutional Initiative 118, which limits marijuana use to those ages 21 or older.

I-190 allows adults to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and to cultivate up to four mature plants for personal use. It also establishes a licensing system for commercial marijuana producers and retail sellers. I-118 establishes a legal age requirement of 21 years old for those wishing to legally possess, grow, or purchase cannabis.

The law takes effect on January 1, 2021. Licensing applications will start being accepted October 1, 2021.

INFORMATION: Marijuana in Montana

