US Virgin Islands Legalization

Status
Legalized
Takes Effect:
2023
The Virgin Islands Cannabis Use Act created an ‘Office of Cannabis Regulation’ to establish rules governing the commercial cannabis market. The new law also reaffirmed the rights of qualified patients to access cannabis.
ADULT-USE POSSESSION LIMITS
- Flower: 2 oz
- Concentrate: 14 g
- Edibles: 1 oz
HOME CULTIVATION
- Adults 21 and older are allowed to grow up to six plants for personal, sacramental use.
STATE-LICENSED RETAILERS OPERATIONAL
- No
THC LIMITS ON COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE PRODUCTS
- TBD
EMPLOYMENT PROTECTIONS FOR OFF-THE-JOB CONSUMPTION
- No
PROCESS TO EXPUNGE/SEAL PAST CONVICTIONS
- Yes. Complementary legislation establishes an “auto-expungement task force” to facilitate the sealing of convictions involving the possession of up to two ounces of cannabis. Administrators are mandated to begin issuing expungements for marijuana-related possession offenses no later than 10 months following the law’s enactment.
PER SE TRAFFIC SAFETY LIMITS
- No
PENALTIES FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION
- TBD