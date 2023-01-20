US Virgin Islands Legalization

Status Legalized Takes Effect: 2023

The Virgin Islands Cannabis Use Act created an ‘Office of Cannabis Regulation’ to establish rules governing the commercial cannabis market. The new law also reaffirmed the rights of qualified patients to access cannabis.

ADULT-USE POSSESSION LIMITS Flower: 2 oz

2 oz Concentrate: 14 g

14 g Edibles: 1 oz

HOME CULTIVATION Adults 21 and older are allowed to grow up to six plants for personal, sacramental use.

STATE-LICENSED RETAILERS OPERATIONAL No

THC LIMITS ON COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE PRODUCTS TBD

EMPLOYMENT PROTECTIONS FOR OFF-THE-JOB CONSUMPTION No

PROCESS TO EXPUNGE/SEAL PAST CONVICTIONS Yes. Complementary legislation establishes an “auto-expungement task force” to facilitate the sealing of convictions involving the possession of up to two ounces of cannabis. Administrators are mandated to begin issuing expungements for marijuana-related possession offenses no later than 10 months following the law’s enactment.

PER SE TRAFFIC SAFETY LIMITS No

PENALTIES FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION TBD