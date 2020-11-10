Mississippi Medical Marijuana Law

Status

Not Yet Operational

Law Signed:

2020

QUALIFYING CONDITIONS

  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Autism with aggressive behaviors
  • Cachexia
  • Cancer
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Dementia-related agitation
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Epilepsy
  • Glaucoma
  • Huntington’s disease
  • Intractable nausea
  • Intractable seizures
  • Multiple sclerosis and/or severe muscle spasticity
  • Neuropathies (chronic nerve pain)
  • Opioid management
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder
  • Severe chronic or intractable pain
  • Spinal cord damage
  • Sickle cell anemia
  • Terminally illness
  • Ulcerative colitis

PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS

Medical marijuana treatment centers shall not provide to a qualified patient, during any one fourteen-day period, an amount of medical marijuana that exceeds 2.5 ounces by weight. At no one time shall a qualified patient possess more than 2.5 ounces of medical marijuana to prepare edible products, topical products, ointments, oils, tinctures, or other products.

HOME CULTIVATION

No

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES

Yes

STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL

The proposal mandates that state officials begin providing licenses for retailers no later than August 15, 2021.

CAREGIVERS

Yes

ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS

  • N/A