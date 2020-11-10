Mississippi Medical Marijuana Law

Status
Not Yet Operational
Law Signed:
2020
QUALIFYING CONDITIONS
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Autism with aggressive behaviors
- Cachexia
- Cancer
- Crohn’s disease
- Dementia-related agitation
- HIV/AIDS
- Epilepsy
- Glaucoma
- Huntington’s disease
- Intractable nausea
- Intractable seizures
- Multiple sclerosis and/or severe muscle spasticity
- Neuropathies (chronic nerve pain)
- Opioid management
- Parkinson’s disease
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Severe chronic or intractable pain
- Spinal cord damage
- Sickle cell anemia
- Terminally illness
- Ulcerative colitis
PATIENT POSSESSION LIMITS
Medical marijuana treatment centers shall not provide to a qualified patient, during any one fourteen-day period, an amount of medical marijuana that exceeds 2.5 ounces by weight. At no one time shall a qualified patient possess more than 2.5 ounces of medical marijuana to prepare edible products, topical products, ointments, oils, tinctures, or other products.
HOME CULTIVATION
No
STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES
Yes
STATE-LICENSED DISPENSARIES OPERATIONAL
The proposal mandates that state officials begin providing licenses for retailers no later than August 15, 2021.
CAREGIVERS
Yes
ESTIMATED NUMBER OF REGISTERED PATIENTS
- N/A