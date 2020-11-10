NORML 2020 Presentations

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NORML’s 2020 conference was presented in digital format. The digital version of the NORML Conference was incredibly informative, featuring powerful panels debating the reform issues of the day, engaging expert speakers to educate and empower attendees, and crucial content that can help take activism to a new level.

We are pleased to present the videos from the event. If you would like to see more quality digital content from NORML, please make a donation so we may continue to work towards legalization and providing you the necessary tools to be an informed advocate for marijuana law reform.

Conference Welcome – Erik Altieri, NORML Executive Director
Federal Update – Justin Strekal, NORML Political Director
Cannabis Descheduling Versus Rescheduling: Which Is Preferable?
Discussion – Erik Altieri, NORML Executive Director and Paul Armentano, NORML Deputy Director
The Future of Advocacy
Moderator – Max Simon, CEO, Green Flower Media
Panelists – Keith Stroup, NORML Founder
Jenn Michelle Pedini, NORML Development Director
State of States
Conference Welcome – NORML Founder, Keith Stroup
Moderator – Carly Wolf, NORML State Policies Coordinator
Panelists – Axel Owen, Campaign Manager, NJ CAN 2020
Alejandro Chavez, Political Director, Smart and Safe Arizona
Pepper Peterson, Spokesperson, New Approach Montana
Melissa Mentele, Executive Director, New Approach South Dakota
Drey Samuelson, Campaign Manager, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws