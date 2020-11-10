NORML 2020 Presentations

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NORML’s 2020 conference was presented in digital format. The digital version of the NORML Conference was incredibly informative, featuring powerful panels debating the reform issues of the day, engaging expert speakers to educate and empower attendees, and crucial content that can help take activism to a new level.
We are pleased to present the videos from the event. If you would like to see more quality digital content from NORML, please make a donation so we may continue to work towards legalization and providing you the necessary tools to be an informed advocate for marijuana law reform.