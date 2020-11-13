South Dakota Legalization

SUMMARY: South Dakotans have delivered a crippling blow to those who favored the status quo of marijuana prohibition in the Mount Rushmore State by simultaneously passing a pair of ballot initiatives: Initiative Measure 26 and Constitutional Amendment A.

Constitutional Amendment A allows adults to purchase and possess up to one ounce of marijuana and grow up to three plants for personal use. Measure 26 permits qualified patients to possess and home-cultivate cannabis for medical purposes and establishes a state-regulated retail system for medical marijuana sales.

Both Amendment A and Measure 26 take effect on July 1, 2021.

Licensing applications for Measure 26 begin July 1, 2021.

Licensing applications for Amendment A begin no later than April 1, 2022.

INFORMATION: Marijuana in South Dakota

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

