2020 Enacted Legislation

California: Assembly Bill 1525

Summary: encourages banks and other financial institutions to work with cannabis businesses.

Colorado: House Bill 1217

Summary: explicitly permits banks to loan money to marijuana businesses.

Colorado: House Bill 1424

Summary: provides the Governor’s office with expanded powers to pardon those with past marijuana convictions and establishes qualifications for “social equity licensee”

Delaware: Senate Bill 170

Summary: permits registered patients to obtain plant-derived products high in CBD for the treatment of anxiety.

Hawaii: House Bill 2097

Summary: allows medical cannabis dispensaries to sell cannabis-infused edible products to registered patients.

Iowa: House File 2589

Summary: amends state law permitting qualified patients access to high CBD/low-THC products.

Louisiana: HCR81

Summary: establishes a task force to study and make recommendations relative to the cannabis industry projected workforce demands.

Louisiana: House Bill 211

Summary: encourages banks and other financial institutions to provide services to state-licensed medical cannabis businesses

Louisiana: House Bill 819

Summary: expands the discretion of physicians so that they can recommend cannabis therapy for “any condition” that they consider “debilitating to an individual patient and is qualified through his [or her] medical education and training to treat.”

Louisiana: House Bill 418

Summary: provides immunity from prosecution to “any facility that is licensed by the Louisiana Department of Health that has patients in its care using medical marijuana,”

Maryland: House Bill 617

Summary: permits either designated caregivers or designated school personnel to administer medical cannabis to students while they are either on school property, participating in school-sponsored activities, or on a school bus.

Maryland: Senate Bill 604

Summary: permits either designated caregivers or designated school personnel to administer medical cannabis to students while they are either on school property, participating in school-sponsored activities, or on a school bus.

Maryland: House Bill 378

Summary: allows physicians assistants to recommend medical marijuana.

Michigan: House Bill 4982

Summary: permits those convicted of one or more misdemeanor marijuana offenses to file a petition with the court to have their criminal record set aside.

Missouri: House Bill 1896

Summary: limits sales of edible cannabis products and requires criminal background checks for dispensary employees.

Mississippi: HC39

Summary: as an alternative to Initiative measure no. 65, to establish a program to allow the medical use Of marijuana products by qualified persons with debilitating medical conditions.

Utah: House Bill 425

Summary: expedites patients’ access to medical cannabis products and caps’ THC potency.

Vermont: Senate Bill 234

Summary: facilitates the automatic review and expungement of low-level marijuana convictions.

Vermont: Senate Bill 54

Summary: establishes rules and regulations overseeing the commercial production and retail sale of marijuana to adults.

Virginia: HJ 130

Summary: directs the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study and make recommendations for how Virginia should go about legalizing

Virginia: SJ 67

Summary: directs the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study and make recommendations for how Virginia should go about legalizing

Virginia: House Bill 257

Summary: eliminates the requirement that school principals report certain enumerated acts that may constitute a misdemeanor offense to law enforcement.

Virginia: Senate Bill 729

Summary: eliminates the requirement that school principals report certain enumerated acts that may constitute a misdemeanor offense to law enforcement.

Virginia: House Bill 347

Summary: directs the Secretary of Health and Human Resources to convene a work group to review the Commonwealth’s medical cannabis program and report its findings and recommendations

Virginia: House Bill 566

Summary: provides that a person who is otherwise eligible to receive food stamp benefits shall not be denied such assistance solely because he has been convicted of a drug-related felony.

Virginia: Senate Bill 124

Summary: provides that a person who is otherwise eligible to receive food stamp benefits shall not be denied such assistance solely because he has been convicted of a drug-related felony.

Virginia: House Bill 909

Summary: removes the existing provisions that allow a person’s driver’s license to be suspended when they are convicted of or placed on deferred disposition for a drug offense

Virginia: Senate Bill 513

Summary: removes the existing provisions that allow a person’s driver’s license to be suspended when they are convicted of or placed on deferred disposition for a drug offense

Virginia: House Bill 1460

Summary: removes the requirement that a person be a Virginia resident to obtain a certification for cannabidiol oil and THC-A oil in Virginia

Virginia: Senate Bill 185

Summary: allows patients who are residents of long-term care facilities to access medical cannabis within the facility

Virginia: Senate Bill 885

Summary: provides that no person employed by an analytical laboratory to retrieve, deliver, or possess cannabidiol oil or THC-A oil samples shall be prosecuted for possession or distribution of THCA-oil.

Virginia: Senate Bill 976

Summary: defines “cannabis dispensing facilities” and allows the Board of Pharmacy to issue up to five permits for cannabis dispensing facilities per health service area.

Virginia: Senate Bill 1015

Summary: makes participation in Virginia’s medical cannabis program legal under state law.

Virginia: Senate Bill 1045

Summary: directs the Board of Pharmacy to require that, after processing and before dispensing cannabidiol oil and THC-A oil, a pharmaceutical processor make a homogenized batch of product for testing at an independent laboratory located in Virginia.

Virginia: Senate Bill 2

Summary: ecriminalizes the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana to a civil violation – punishable by a maximum $25 fine, no arrest, and no criminal record.

Virginia: House Bill 972

Summary: ecriminalizes the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana to a civil violation – punishable by a maximum $25 fine, no arrest, and no criminal record.

Virginia: Senate Bill 5029

Summary: limits the ability of police to engage in warrantless searches solely on the basis of the smell of marijuana.

Virginia: House Bill 5058

Summary: limits the ability of police to engage in warrantless searches solely on the basis of the smell of marijuana.

Virginia: Senate Bill 5013

Summary: provides that a violation of possession of marijuana by an adult shall be a prepayable offense.

Washington: House Bill 2870

Summary: an act relating to allowing additional marijuana retail licenses for social equity purposes.

West Virginia: Senate Bill 339

Summary: expands the state’s definition of acceptable “forms of medical cannabis” to include “dry leaf or plant form.”

