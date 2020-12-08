2020 Enacted Legislation

California: Assembly Bill 1525
Summary: encourages banks and other financial institutions to work with cannabis businesses.
Colorado: House Bill 1217
Summary: explicitly permits banks to loan money to marijuana businesses.
Colorado: House Bill 1424
Summary: provides the Governor’s office with expanded powers to pardon those with past marijuana convictions and establishes qualifications for “social equity licensee”
Delaware: Senate Bill 170
Summary: permits registered patients to obtain plant-derived products high in CBD for the treatment of anxiety.
Hawaii: House Bill 2097
Summary: allows medical cannabis dispensaries to sell cannabis-infused edible products to registered patients.
Iowa: House File 2589
Summary: amends state law permitting qualified patients access to high CBD/low-THC products.
Louisiana: HCR81
Summary: establishes a task force to study and make recommendations relative to the cannabis industry projected workforce demands.
Louisiana: House Bill 211
Summary: encourages banks and other financial institutions to provide services to state-licensed medical cannabis businesses
Louisiana: House Bill 819
Summary: expands the discretion of physicians so that they can recommend cannabis therapy for “any condition” that they consider “debilitating to an individual patient and is qualified through his [or her] medical education and training to treat.”
Louisiana: House Bill 418
Summary: provides immunity from prosecution to “any facility that is licensed by the Louisiana Department of Health that has patients in its care using medical marijuana,”
Maryland: House Bill 617
Summary: permits either designated caregivers or designated school personnel to administer medical cannabis to students while they are either on school property, participating in school-sponsored activities, or on a school bus.
Maryland: Senate Bill 604
Maryland: House Bill 378
Summary: allows physicians assistants to recommend medical marijuana.
Michigan: House Bill 4982
Summary: permits those convicted of one or more misdemeanor marijuana offenses to file a petition with the court to have their criminal record set aside.
Missouri: House Bill 1896
Summary: limits sales of edible cannabis products and requires criminal background checks for dispensary employees.
Mississippi: HC39
Summary: as an alternative to Initiative measure no. 65, to establish a program to allow the medical use Of marijuana products by qualified persons with debilitating medical conditions.
Utah: House Bill 425
Summary: expedites patients’ access to medical cannabis products and caps’ THC potency.
Vermont: Senate Bill 234
Summary: facilitates the automatic review and expungement of low-level marijuana convictions.
Vermont: Senate Bill 54
Summary: establishes rules and regulations overseeing the commercial production and retail sale of marijuana to adults.
Virginia: HJ 130
Summary: directs the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study and make recommendations for how Virginia should go about legalizing
Virginia: SJ 67
Virginia: House Bill 257
Summary: eliminates the requirement that school principals report certain enumerated acts that may constitute a misdemeanor offense to law enforcement.
Virginia: Senate Bill 729
Virginia: House Bill 347
Summary: directs the Secretary of Health and Human Resources to convene a work group to review the Commonwealth’s medical cannabis program and report its findings and recommendations
Virginia: House Bill 566
Summary: provides that a person who is otherwise eligible to receive food stamp benefits shall not be denied such assistance solely because he has been convicted of a drug-related felony.
Virginia: Senate Bill 124
Virginia: House Bill 909
Summary: removes the existing provisions that allow a person’s driver’s license to be suspended when they are convicted of or placed on deferred disposition for a drug offense
Virginia: Senate Bill 513
Virginia: House Bill 1460
Summary: removes the requirement that a person be a Virginia resident to obtain a certification for cannabidiol oil and THC-A oil in Virginia
Virginia: Senate Bill 185
Summary: allows patients who are residents of long-term care facilities to access medical cannabis within the facility
Virginia: Senate Bill 885
Summary: provides that no person employed by an analytical laboratory to retrieve, deliver, or possess cannabidiol oil or THC-A oil samples shall be prosecuted for possession or distribution of THCA-oil.
Virginia: Senate Bill 976
Summary: defines “cannabis dispensing facilities” and allows the Board of Pharmacy to issue up to five permits for cannabis dispensing facilities per health service area.
Virginia: Senate Bill 1015
Summary: makes participation in Virginia’s medical cannabis program legal under state law.
Virginia: Senate Bill 1045
Summary: directs the Board of Pharmacy to require that, after processing and before dispensing cannabidiol oil and THC-A oil, a pharmaceutical processor make a homogenized batch of product for testing at an independent laboratory located in Virginia.
Virginia: Senate Bill 2
Summary: ecriminalizes the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana to a civil violation – punishable by a maximum $25 fine, no arrest, and no criminal record.
Virginia: House Bill 972
Virginia: Senate Bill 5029
Summary: limits the ability of police to engage in warrantless searches solely on the basis of the smell of marijuana.
Virginia: House Bill 5058
Virginia: Senate Bill 5013
Summary: provides that a violation of possession of marijuana by an adult shall be a prepayable offense.
Washington: House Bill 2870
Summary: an act relating to allowing additional marijuana retail licenses for social equity purposes.
West Virginia: Senate Bill 339
Summary: expands the state’s definition of acceptable “forms of medical cannabis” to include “dry leaf or plant form.”