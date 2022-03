Marijuana policies in the United States have evolved significantly over time, particularly over the past decade with the passage of adult-use marijuana laws in over one-third of US states. As more jurisdictions abandon the failed policy of marijuana criminalization and its racially disproportionate enforcement, federal marijuana prohibition is becoming less tenable. Although the laboratories of democracy are still perfecting the laws and regulations governing the adult-use and sale of cannabis, it is nonetheless apparent that a growing number of state governments — as well as a majority of the public — believe that marijuana legalization is a preferable policy to criminalization. State legalization laws do not adversely impact public safety; further, they increase tax revenue and promote job creation, and improve citizens’ overall quality of life. To date, no state that has liberalized its marijuana laws has ever elected to reverse course and reimpose prohibition. In most jurisdictions where polling is available, a greater percentage of voters’ support legalization today than did so when these policies were initially enacted.

The purpose of this report is to educate lawmakers on the policies that have been enacted in adultuse legalization states to regulate cannabis possession, production, and sales. Specifically, this report highlights policy trends in several as they pertain to seven distinct categories:

Criminal Justice

Consumer Discrimination Protections

Adult-Use Access

Youth Prevention

Consumer Safety

Equitable Industry

Administrative/Miscellaneous

While the report does not intend to provide an in-depth analysis regarding the pros and cons of every states’ specific cannabis policies, readers of this report will come away with a broad understanding of the vast landscape of marijuana laws and regulations that currently govern the state-licensed adultuse marijuana marketplace in the United States. This understanding is important so that policymakers in non-legal states, as well as federal lawmakers, can gain a better understanding of how state governments have successfully replaced decades-long policies of cannabis prohibition with publicly popular and politically viable legal frameworks. Moreover, since federal officials have thus far failed to take the lead on orchestrating marijuana reform, it is imperative that federal lawmakers better understand and respect the steps taken by the states to address this void and lack of federal guidance. Going forward, when and if Congress eventually moves in the direction of repealing the failed policy of federal cannabis prohibition, their actions must be compatible and complementary to the legislative and regulatory frameworks already put in place by state governments.

A CONCISE TIMELINE OF MARIJUANA POLICY IN THE US