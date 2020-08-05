NORML Cannabis Advocacy Certificate Program

The U.S. cannabis industry supplies over three million medical patients with a safer alternative to prescription drugs, generates over 1.4 billion in tax revenue annually, and employs an estimated 300,000 people. All this would be impossible without well-informed, passionate cannabis advocates making their voices heard.

But the work is far from over. Did you know that two-thirds of California still prohibits the sale of legal cannabis? Local bans are just one example of how even after legalization, there’s still a lot of work and education to do in cannabis policy.

The Cannabis Advocacy Certificate is a set of 10 video modules designed to make individuals and organizations stronger, more effective cannabis advocates. This 100% online course will teach you the essential tools and nuanced techniques NORML has deployed over the last 50 years to shape cannabis policy at the local, state, national, and international levels. After earning your certificate, you and your organization will know exactly what steps you need to take to be successful with your cannabis advocacy efforts.

“NORML looks forward to sharing the Cannabis Advocacy Program with the global community as our combined missions of legal, affordable, safe, and accessible cannabis become the new normal. The program is designed to make people stronger, more effective cannabis law reform advocates. They’ll be able to use what they learn in this program to effect change at all levels of government.”

– Jenn Michelle Pedini, NORML Development Director

Students will learn how to effect change directly from the leaders of cannabis advocacy: Jenn Michelle Pedini, Development Director of NORML and Executive Director of Virginia NORML, Paul Armentano, Deputy Director of NORML, and Jax Finkel, Executive Director of Texas NORML.

Courses in this online program include:

How Advocacy Moves Cannabis Forward

Cannabis Advocacy: Past, Present, & Future

The Path To Influencing Cannabis Policy

How To Set Your Goals & Achieve Your Advocacy Objectives

Strategies To Succeed In Cannabis Advocacy

Messaging & Framing: How To Gain Public Support

Coalition Building & Legislative Allies

How To Deliver Your Message To The Media

Lawmaker & Voter Engagement: The Keys To Your Success

Implementation & Protecting Progress

About NORML

NORML advocates for changes in public policy so that the responsible possession and use of marijuana by adults is no longer subject to criminal penalties. NORML further advocates for a regulated commercial cannabis market so that activities involving the for-profit production and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis products are safe , transparent, consumer friendly, and are subject to state and/or local licensure . Finally, NORML advocates for legal and regulatory policies that ensure those who use cannabis responsibly no longer face any limitation or loss of rights and that allow for the automatic expungement of criminal records for marijuana-related violations.

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the undisputed global leader in cannabis education and training to help professionals and enterprises succeed in the industry. From medical, to patient care, to growing, extraction, compliance, legal, and so much more – Green Flower collaborates with the top cannabis minds in the world to create the best training, education tools, and content for those who need it most.

