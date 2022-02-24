Speaker Bios

NORML’s Aspen Legal Seminar has outstanding speakers from around the country presenting important topics such as: issues related to defense of marijuana consumers, legal issues in the cannabis industry, and resources to support each other in the pursuit of justice.

Erik Altieri

Erik Altieri is the Executive Director of NORML. Previously, he was NORML’s Communications Director and ran the federal and state lobbying efforts and legislative outreach, administered NORML’s social media networks and served as a spokesperson to the press from 2007-2015. During this time period he was also the manager of the NORML PAC, and worked to elect marijuana reform-friendly candidates at all levels of government. In 2015, he left NORML to explore other political issue activism, including campaign finance reform and tax policy. He returned to NORML as executive director in 2016. He is the youngest person named executive director in the organization’s history, an accomplishment recognized by Forbes Magazine when he was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 for Law and Policy in 2017. Mr. Altieri is currently based in Washington, DC at NORML’s national headquarters.

Paul Armentano

Paul Armentano has over two decades experience working professionally in cannabis policy. He is the Deputy Director of NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, and he also serves on the faculty of Oaksterdam University, where he is the Chair of Science.

His writing on cannabis and cannabis policy has appeared in over 1,000 publications, scholarly and/or peer-reviewed journals, as well as in more than two dozen textbooks and anthologies. Mr. Armentano is the co-author of the book Marijuana is Safer: So Why Are We Driving People to Drink? (2009, Chelsea Green), which has been licensed and translated internationally. He is also the author of the book The Citizen’s Guide to State-By-State Marijuana Laws (2015), available from Whitman Publishing.

He is the 2013 Freedom Law School Health Freedom Champion of the Year and the 2013 Alfred R. Lindesmith award recipient in the achievement in the field of scholarship. He is the 2019 recipient of the Al Horn Memorial Award to Advance the Cause of Justice, presented by the NORML Legal Committee.

Hilary Bricken



Hilary V. Bricken is a partner at Harris Bricken in its Los Angeles office. Licensed to practice law in California, Washington, and Florida, she is one of the premier cannabis business and regulatory attorneys in the United States. As chair of Harris Bricken’s Regulated Substances practice group, which includes the Canna Law Group, she helps cannabis companies of all sizes with their cannabis related legal issues.

In 2013, based on her work in the marijuana industry, The Puget Sound Business Journal named Ms. Bricken one of seven Deal Makers of the Year. From 2014 through 2017, she was named a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers Magazine. Also in 2015, the Puget Sound Business Journal named Hilary to its Top 40 Under 40 list for business and leadership, and in 2017 the American Bar Association named Hilary a Top 40 Under 40 “On the Rise” attorney in the United States. Hilary also authors a weekly column for Above the Law that features content on marijuana policy and regulation, and Hilary is a regular contributor to and editor of her firm’s Canna Law Blog.

Joe Bondy

Joseph A. Bondy is a criminal defense attorney, located in Manhattan. A graduate of Columbia University and Brooklyn Law School, Mr. Bondy is admitted to practice law in New York State, the United States District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of New York and the District of Connecticut, the United States Courts of Appeal for the First, Second, Third, and Fourth Circuits, and the United States Supreme Court.

Mr. Bondy is a life member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) and the legal committee for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML). He is also a member of the NORML Amicus Committee. Mr. Bondy has lectured on a variety of federal criminal law topics at various legal programs throughout the country, and has served on the faculties of the National Criminal Defense College (NCDC), and Cardozo Law School’s Intensive Trial Advocacy Program (ITAP).

During the past twenty-two years, Mr. Bondy has represented hundreds of individuals at every stage of criminal litigation. His advocacy and writing have won numerous clients dismissals, acquittals, reduced sentences, and appellate reversals. Mr. Bondy also maintains the website http://www.federalmarijuanadefense.com, as a federal marijuana defense resource center for attorneys, advocates, and those accused of federal marijuana violations.

An avid gardener and Shaolin kung fu practitioner, Mr. Bondy lives in Manhattan with his wife and three children.

Sheriff Joe DiSalvo

Joe DiSalvo is the sheriff of Pitkin County, CO.

Leonard Frieling

Leonard I. Frieling is the creator and was the first chair of the Colorado Bar Association Cannabis Law Committee, Colorado NORML Board Member Emeritus, Life Member NLC, and “rejuvenator” of the “Life Member, NLC” option, and an inductee of the NLC Distinguished Counsel Circle. Over four decades of criminal defense work, from “traffic to treason,” from stop sign violations to racketeering, rape, tons of drugs, including the representation of “Mom” in the worst child sex abuse case in Boulder County History. Eight years chair, Boulder Criminal Defense Bar, two years consecutive (unprecedented) chair, Colorado Bar Association Criminal Law Committee Executive Council. Colorado superlawyer for over a decade. Awarded “Courage Under Fire” for resigning as a judge as a political statement opposing proposed pot offense penalty increases in Lafayette, Colorado.

Champion with help of the yearly Hunter Thompson Scholarship for the NORML Aspen Conference. Our board, Colorado NORML sponsor[s] one or two complete scholarships for a long list of people who became superstars in the legalization effort internationally.

Nationally and internationally known lecturer, writer, and activist on marijuana legalization issues. My Canary iPhone app LLC member and co-developer, objectively measures performance impairment. Numerous media appearances, including co-hosting Time4Hemp for a number of years. Speaker for LEAP Law Enforcement Against Prohibition. Guest lecturer and presentor at University of Colorado and Denver University Law events and classes. Presented (and helped create) alternate 4/20 events at University of Colorado. Presenter at a number of Denver 4/20 and Boulder 4/20 events. Proud graduate of Rutgers Law, working with the Center for Constitutional Rights and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Two terms, Boulder Bar Assoc. Board of Directors. Two terms, Colorado Municipal Judges Association. CLEs on cannabis presented to the Judges Associstion. Two terms, including chair, VALE (Victims and Law Enforcement Board) allocating money to victims’ groups. Creator of the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar website and listservs, with Phil Cherner. Published articles and presented CLEs in many places on Email Etuquette. Life member of the Colorado Criminal Bar Association. Creator of the “life member” option for the CCDB. Several terms on the CCDB Board of Directors.

CLE presentations have included Motions, Advanced Motions Practice, Winning Every Case Every Time, The Science of Marijuana, Many presentation for the Kansas Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, with a Search and Seizure presentation schedule for 100 minutes April 12/13, 2019. presentation on many aspects of DUI law, ethics presentations, many presentations, a truly great honor, to this NLC, and more. Publications in multiple places locally, statewide, and nationally, over a wide range of topics. Media interviews on all media. Chaired ColoradoNORML while simultaneously acting as a LEAP speaker and as a media source during the A-64 successful recreational marijuana campaign in Colorado.

Especially proud of having created the “first in the Nation” state bar association Cannabis Law Committee. From their yearly report for 2017: “The current officer positions are held by the following people: Graham Gerritsen, Chairperson; Jeff Wilson, Co-Vice Chairperson; Michael Elliot, Co-Vice Chairperson; and Lindsey Killion, Secretary. A special mention is deserved by the CLC’s initial Chairperson, Lenny Frieling, who served in that position from the CLC’s inception until he stepped down in March of 2017. Mr. Frieling blazed a path for the CLC with the Bar Association and lead the CLC successfully through unknown territory during its infancy.”

Morgan Fox

Morgan Fox is the Political Director at NORML, focusing on congressional lobbying and changing federal cannabis laws. As a professional cannabis policy reform advocate since 2008, Morgan has been directly involved in dozens of successful state ballot initiative campaigns to establish medical and adult use cannabis programs, as well as legislative victories at the local, state, and federal levels. He has been featured in hundreds of print, radio, television, and online publications. Morgan was most recently the Media Relations Director and chief spokesperson for the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) before joining NORML, and spent nearly a decade at the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) prior to that. He lives in Washington, DC, and when he’s not working to end prohibition and repair the damage it has caused, he can usually be found exploring the numerous parks and playgrounds of our nation’s capital with his children.

Rachel Gillette

Rachel Gillette is among the first attorneys in the nation to dedicate her practice to the cannabis industry. Since 2010, Ms. Gillette has helped marijuana/cannabis businesses with licensing and regulatory compliance, business law and transactions, contract drafting and review, tax litigation, corporate formation, and tax matters, including audit representation. She works with startups and entrepreneurs, investors, and ancillary industry businesses to help develop the cannabis innovation ecosystem, and is a zealous advocate for the industry.

Ms. Gillette regularly represents clients before the IRS’s Examinations, Appeals, and Collections Divisions, including marijuana businesses facing the challenges of IRS adjustments under 280E. She has successfully protested local, state and federal tax deficiencies on behalf of her clients, having prevented hundreds of thousands of dollars in incorrectly assessed taxes, interest, and penalties. She can assist individual and business taxpayers in 280E proposed assessments, offers in compromise, audit examinations, innocent spouse claims, sales, use, and employment tax matters, trust fund tax penalty assessments, penalty abatement’s, and levy releases.

For several years, Ms. Gillette was the executive director of the Colorado state chapter of NORML, the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws. She was a founding member of Women Grow and the National Cannabis Bar Association. She an advocate as well as an attorney, and is committed to helping change laws – and perceptions – relating to cannabis and ensuring state licensed and legal marijuana businesses are fairly taxed and regulated.

Ms. Gillette received her Juris Doctorate from the Quinnipiac University School of Law in Hamden, Connecticut, where she served as Associate Editor of the Quinnipiac University Probate Law Journal. During law school, she interned with the New Haven Public Defender’s office, where she developed her commitment to advocacy for those facing the many challenges of the criminal justice system.

Gerald “Gerry” Harris Goldstein

Gerry Goldstein is a nationally known and respected defense lawyer at Goldstein, Goldstein & Hilley in San Antonio, Texas. He is a past president of both the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. He has served as amicus curiae for NACDL in many high-profile cases, including CNN v. Manuel Noriega and Joe Does v. United States, arguing lawyers should not be required to disclose the identity of cash-paying clients on IRS forms.

His forceful Congressional testimony during the 1996 House Waco hearings is credited with helping to turn the tide against further suppression of citizens’ rights in America. More recently, he represented Dr. Al-Badr Al Hazmi, a fifth-year radiology resident in San Antonio who was arrested on Sept. 12, 2001. Subsequently, Goldstein testified before Congress on his client’s request to speak with counsel. Gerry Goldstein is listed in The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Lawyer’s Legal Legends. He also has been profiled in numerous publications, served as an adjunct professor of law at University of Texas School of Law in Austin and at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio and is a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

He also is Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. In his role as an adjunct professor, Gerry teaches a course titled Advanced Criminal Law (Defense of a Complex Federal Prosecution). Other lectures and presentations include U.S. Supreme Court updates, Crawford & the Current State of the Hearsay Rule, Crossing the Double Crosser and Federal Appeals.

His published works include: Grand Jury Practice; Pretrial Release; Indictment [Joinder/Severance/Transfer]; Pretrial Motions; Suppression of Evidence; Jury Selection; Trial [Evidence]; Examination of Witnesses; Jury Instructions; Closing Arguments; Creative Trial Techniques; Criminal Issues – Civil Cases; Jury Arguments [Closings to Remember]; Search and Seizure; Life and Hearsay – Post Crawford Era; Federal Appeals; and Supreme Court Review.

Gerry earned his juris doctor at the University of Texas School of Law in Austin, Texas, in 1968. He also graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1965, with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Gerry received a certification in Criminal Law in 1975 from the State Bar of Texas. He holds the following bar admissions: Texas (1968), Colorado (1989), U.S. District Court Western District of Texas (1970), U.S. Court of Appeals 4th Circuit (1982), U.S. Court of Appeals 5th Circuit (1970), U.S. Court of Appeals 8th Circuit (1983), U.S. Court of Appeals 9th Circuit (1979), U.S. Court of Appeals 10th Circuit (1983), U.S. Court of Appeals 11th Circuit (1981) and the U.S. Supreme Court (1975).

Gerry Goldstein received NORML’s Al Horn Memorial award in 1999, which commemorated a lifetime of advocacy and support for responsible marijuana law reform. He has also received the following honors and awards: Best Lawyers in America, 1987 — Present; Texas Monthly – Texas Super Lawyers; Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers; Top 50 Central and West Texas Region Super Lawyers, Criminal Defense: White Collar, 2003 — 2007; Scene in SA Monthly – San Antonio’s Best Attorneys, San Antonio Law, Top Ten Lawyers, 2004 — present; Texas Lawyer Legal Legends, 100 Best Lawyers over Last 100 years (100 Year Anniversary of State Bar of Texas), 2000; Fellow, State Bar Foundation, 1976 — Present; Recipient, Robert C. Heeney Memorial Award [Outstanding Criminal Defense Attorney in the United States] from the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, 1991; Recipient, Outstanding Criminal Defense Lawyer in Texas from the State Bar of Texas, 1991; Justice Albert Tate, Jr. Award [Outstanding Contribution to Criminal Advocacy] from the Louisiana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, 1993; Recipient, John Henry Faulk Civil Libertarian of the Year Award from the American Civil Liberties Union; Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Hall of Fame, 2002; Marquis Who’s Who, Who’s Who in American Law, 14th Edition, 2006 — 2008; First Annual Michael J. Kennedy Social Justice Award, George Washington University, (May, 2016); William S. Sessions American Inns of Court First Annual Goldstein Award of Excellence (2015); San Antonio Bar Association, Joe Frazier Brown, Jr., Award of Excellence for Outstanding Leadership and Service to the Legal Community & Citizens of Texas, 2016.

He is a member of the following professional associations: National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Past President (1994 — 1995); Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Past President; International Academy of Trial Lawyers; American College of Trial Lawyers; American Board of Criminal Lawyers; American Board of Trial Advocates, President ; Dean’s Round Table, University of Texas School of Law; Texas Civil Liberties Union; San Antonio Bar Association; American Bar Association; and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association.

John Wesley Hall

John Wesley Hall, Little Rock criminal defense attorney, is a Past President of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Hall received the organization’s prestigious Robert C. Heeney Award in 2002 for service to the criminal defense bar. He was chair of the NACDL Ethics Advisory Committee from 1990-2005, and on the International Criminal Court’s Disciplinary Appeals Tribunal. He has tried 250+ jury trials and handled 250+ appeals, including three in the U.S. Supreme Court. He is the author of Search and Seizure (3d ed., 4th ed. forthcoming), Professional Responsibility in Criminal Defense Practice (3d ed.), Trial Handbook for Arkansas Lawyers (4th ed.), and numerous articles. He has done CLEs in 38 states, 3 provinces, and The Hague.

Lauren Maytin

Born and raised in southeastern Virginia, Lauren began visiting Colorado in 1975. Her early exposure to Colorado instilled in her a love affair with Colorado and its mountains. Lauren moved to Colorado in 1989 to attend the University of Colorado, Boulder. After undergraduate school, Lauren attended the University of Denver, Sturm College of Law where she and her current partner, Warren Edson, joined forces to participate in the drafting and passage of Colorado’s Amendment 20. From 1999 until 2002, Lauren practiced law throughout the State of Colorado as a Deputy State Public Defender. After trying over thirty criminal cases in four and a half years with the Colorado State Public Defenders Office, Lauren moved to New York City for a short time delving into complex, mass tort litigation, which focused on illnesses caused by pharmaceuticals and asbestos. Lauren Maytin moved to Aspen to open the Colorado Office of Weitz & Luxenberg, PC. In 2006, The Law Office of Lauren R. Maytin began taking criminal cases and in 2011, Warren Edson and Lauren Maytin united, creating The Law Offices of Edson & Maytin, with offices in Denver and Aspen. Lauren is a lifetime member of NORML, is on the Board of Directors for Colorado NORML and was the John Flowers Mark NORML Scholarship winner in 2001. Lauren has committed her life to helping those in need of medical and recreation marijuana business and regulatory representation, those accused of a crime, people in need of an attorney well versed in the US and Colorado Constitutions, Federal and State Laws and Municipal Rules, Regulations and Ordinances.

Jeralyn E. Merritt

Jeralyn Merritt is a Denver attorney in private practice primarily representing persons accused of serious federal drug and financial crimes. She served as one of the principal trial lawyers for Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City Bombing Case. She has been a television legal analyst since 1996, most frequently appearing on Fox News, MSNBC, and CNBC. An expert in using Internet resources in the practice of law, she has created two nationally recognized websites, Crimelynx.com and Talkleft.com, for criminal defense lawyers and journalists covering crime-based news and politics.

Marc Milavitz

Marc is a dedicated criminal defense attorney who was inspired by William Kunstler’s work to defend all who are need of a solid defense. He was a state public defender and has been in private practice, running his own shop since 1997. Since that time, he continues to represent such diverse clients such as the DNC protesters and civil disobedience activist of all stripes here in Colorado (all pro bono) as well as federal and state defendants. Marc has a large indigent cliental and he had the honor of representing Brian Gall in United States v. Gall. He lives and works in Boulder, surfs the deep powder snow in Steamboat Springs whenever he can and enjoys the great Colorado outdoors.

Gregory Morse

Gregory J. Morse, Esq. is a partner at the law firm of Morse & Morse, LLC with Amy Morse, Esq. and of counsel to Richard G. Lubin, P.A. in Palm Beach County, Florida. He and his law partner primarily practice state and federal criminal defense and heath care law. He began his legal career in 2000 at the West Palm Beach Public Defender’s Office and is currently CJA counsel in the Southern District of Florida. Gregory has had cases featured on: 48 hours, Inside Edition, American Monster, and In Ice Cold Blood.

Gregory graduated cum laude from New York Law School in 2000; he was a member of the International and Comparative Law Journal. He graduated with a degree in Political Science from State University of New York at Buffalo and The University of North London, London, England in 1997. He has been published in the New York Law School Law Review: Techno-Jury: Techniques in Verbal and Visual Persuasion, Vol. 54, No. 1 (2009/10). He has presented on the topics of: Technology in the Courtroom and Techniques in Direct and Cross Examination.

Gregory is an Emeritus member of the Craig S. Barnard Chapter of the American Inns of Court (board member from 2005-2010). He is a member of the NORML Legal Committee and N.A.C.D.L. He is considered a Top 100 trial lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers and a 10 Best Attorney in Florida by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys. He was also legal advisor and Chairperson to the City of West Palm Beach’s Nuisance Board (2007-10). Prior to attending college and law school, he was the youngest elected shop steward of Service Employees’ International Union, Local 32 B&J in NY, NY.

William H. Murphy, Jr.

William H. “Billy” Murphy, Jr. has practiced law for 35 years, including three years as a judge on the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, the highest level Maryland trial court. Mr. Murphy has tried numerous high-profile criminal and civil cases, including some of the most celebrated cases in Maryland history and in the country. In 2004, Mr. Murphy received the Charles Hamilton Houston Award for Lifetime Achievement in Litigation from the University of Baltimore School of Law in “recognition of his career of excellence, innovation and achievement in courtroom advocacy.”

Nabil Rodriguez

Nabil Rodriguez is an associate in the Cannabis Law practice group at Greenspoon Marder LLP. Mr. Rodriguez focuses his practice exclusively on cannabis law and the complex legal environment surrounding hemp and CBD. Mr. Rodriguez has developed a comprehensive understanding of hemp and CBD laws across the U.S. and maintains up-to-date with developments at federal, state and local levels of government to assist businesses with licensing and regulatory compliance.

Mr. Rodriguez has been a proud member of NORML since 2013 as a student member at the University of Central Florida, and has been an active board member for CO NORML since July 2018.

Laurie Schmidt



Laurie Schmidt is the principal attorney at 5280 Law Group. Her practice includes both criminal defense and family law. 5280 Law Group has engaged in education and advocacy through the court system for responsible cannabis use for parents and those facing criminal and/or family law issues. Ms. Schmidt has achieved a wealth of experience in litigation, including civil defense and serving as Deputy District Attorney for the County of Riverside, California. In 2012, Ms. Schmidt made the decision to break apart from the prosecution office and open her doors to private practice and in 2013, she moved her practice to Denver.

Ms. Schmidt received her Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Whittier College School of Law in 2006. She is a lawyer admitted to both the California State Bar (2007) (inactive status by choice) and Colorado State Bar (2012). Ms. Schmidt is a member of the Colorado Bar Association, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Colorado Criminal Defenses Bar, Colorado Woman’s Bar Association, and Colorado Bar Association Family Law Section.

Ms. Schmidt has been published in Earthjustice for her analysis of the environmental impact oil pipelines have on indigenous persons in South America. She has given presentations on topics such as: mental health in the criminal justice system; how to defend against expert testimony; and misdemeanor reform. Ms. Schmidt has received numerous awards from prestigious law sites such as AVVO, LAW Q&A, and was nominated a rising star in Super Lawyers. Ms. Schmidt currently sits on the committee for the Clean Slate Initiative. She served on the Colorado Supreme Court Well-Being Recognition Program for Legal Employers- Pilot Program. In her free time, Ms. Schmidt enjoys skiing, hiking, and spending time with friends and family.

Josh Treem