California: Nevada County District Attorney to Dismiss Decades’ Worth of Marijuana Convictions

The Office of the District Attorney for Nevada County (population: 99,000) has filed a motion to dismiss hundreds of low-level marijuana convictions dating back to the 1970s. Several other felony marijuana convictions will be reduced to misdemeanors.

Nevada County joins Alameda, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and several other counties in the state that have recently reviewed and expunged tens of thousands of past cannabis convictions.

A state law signed in 2018 requires officials to review and identify past marijuana convictions that may be eligible for dismissal. To date, officials have identified nearly 200,000 Californians eligible to have their convictions either dismissed or resentenced.

Additional information is available from California NORML here.

