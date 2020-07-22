New York: Senate Lawmakers Approve Legislation Protecting Medical Marijuana Patients from Housing Discrimination

Members of the New York state senate approved legislation by a 58 to 2 vote that would provide certain housing protections to medical marijuana patients in the state.

S.4117 “prohibits the eviction of tenants for using medical marijuana for a certified medical use.”

“This legislation would seek to ensure that tenants lawfully using medical marihuana are protected from eviction proceedings,” justifies a memo accompanying the legislation.

S.4117 was initially approved by the Senate on April 1, 2019, but was then killed in the Assembly months later, sending it back to the Senate where it originated.

The bill now heads to the Assembly for consideration, where it awaits action in the Housing Committee.

In 2019, Oregon enacted similar legislation prohibiting landlords from taking discriminatory action against those who either use medical cannabis or possess cannabis-related convictions.

Do you live in New York? If so, please take a few seconds to send a message to your lawmakers in support of this important legislation.

