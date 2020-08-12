Tokin’ Woman: Kamala Harris Gets VP Nod

Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has named California Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential pick.

During her Presidential campaign, Harris said on a radio talk show she was “absolutely in favor of legalizing marijuana,” harkening to her half-Jamaican heritage and citing the mass incarceration resulting from cannabis prohibition, particularly of young black men. Harris admitted she smoked weed when she was in college, and when asked if she might start smoking again, said, “I think it gives a lot of people joy, and we need more joy in the world.”

California NORML notes, “As San Francisco’s District Attorney and California’s Attorney General, Harris upheld California’s medical marijuana law. Since being elected to the Senate, she has come on strong for federal marijuana law reform as the Senate sponsor of the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act to remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act, enabling states to set their own marijuana policies and reinvesting funds in communities of color that have been impacted by laws against marijuana.”

All kinds of people have tweeted their congratulations, with a few of them noting this will be a boon for Maya Rudolph, who has been nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Harris on Saturday Night Live. “I’m America’s cool aunt. A fun aunt. I call that a funt. The kind of funt that will give you weed but then arrest you for having weed,” Rudolph said as Harris in a mock debate that included Very Important Pothead Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden:

Harris has managed to straddle her tough-prosecutor past with her “funt” persona. She’s also advocated for arresting the police who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in a botched drug raid, and for voting rights, so important for this election, and beyond.

NORML has partnered with HeadCount on a Voter Registration Tool to make it quick and easy to get registered and vote in the November election. NORML’s Smoke the Vote Guide ranks candidates for federal and state offices based on their records and positions on marijuana reform.

