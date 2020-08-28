Nebraska Medical Marijuana Initiative Qualifies for November 2020 Ballot

Nebraska voters will decide this November on a statewide ballot measure seeking to legalize and regulate medical marijuana access in the state.

In an e-mail sent out to supporters today from the campaign, proponents Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana announced that they have met the state’s signature requirements and that the ballot measure’s language does not violate the state’s single-subject rule.

The initiative amends “the Nebraska Constitution to provide the right to use, possess, access, and safely produce cannabis, and cannabis products and materials, for serious medical conditions as recommended by a physician or nurse practitioner.”

Nebraska is one of only three US states that remains on par with the federal government regarding the continued prohibition and criminalization of marijuana.

Separate medical marijuana legalization initiatives will also be voted on in Mississippi and South Dakota on Election Day. Adult-use ballot initiatives have qualified for the ballots in New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota.

Visit NORML’s Election Center for more information on these initiatives and other election-related material.

