THIS WEEK: One MORE Action For Marijuana Reform

House leadership had previously announced that they expect to hold a vote next week in the US House of Representatives on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act. This would mark the first floor vote in US history to end federal marijuana criminalization. The MORE Act is the most comprehensive federal marijuana reform bill ever introduced in the US Congress addressing the harms of criminalization and the historic significance of the MORE Act coming to a vote on the House floor cannot be overstated.

"As a constituent and concerned citizen, I am calling to ask for the Representatives' support in passing the MORE Act next week. To date, 33 states and the District of Columbia regulate the production, sale, and use of marijuana and marijuana-infused products for medical purposes. Eleven of these states also permit marijuana possession by adults, and ten of them also regulate adult-use sales. Yet, to date, all of these state-level legalization policies are incongruous with federal law, which classifies the cannabis plant as a Schedule I criminal substance. The MORE Act removes cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act — thus providing individual states with the authority to be the primary arbiters of cannabis policy and eliminating the existing conflict between state-level marijuana legalization policies and federal law. The MORE Act would also make several other important changes to federal marijuana policy. For example, it permits physicians affiliated with the Veterans Administration for the first time to make medical cannabis recommendations to qualifying veterans who reside in legal states, and it incentivizes states to move ahead with expungement policies that will end the stigma and lost opportunities suffered by those with past, low-level cannabis convictions. The MORE Act also allows the Small Business Administration to support entrepreneurs and businesses as they seek to gain a foothold in this emerging industry.

