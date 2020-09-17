Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied: MORE Act Vote Postponed

It is with a heavy heart that we make this post. Despite an unprecedented level of support, it appears the prohibitionists and concern-mongers have carried the day and the House vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act will not take place next week as we had anticipated.

As of right now, we have received a commitment that a vote will be held in November, but we know that this promise provides little solace at this moment.

Be we do know this:

This delay does not change the fact that the overwhelming majority of voters support ending the federal prohibition of cannabis, including majorities of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans.

This delay does not change the fact that 33 states and the District of Columbia regulate the production and distribution of medical cannabis in a manner that is inconsistent with federal policy, and that one-out-of-four Americans now reside in jurisdictions where adult-use is legal under state law.

This delay does not change the fact that voters in several states, including key electoral battleground states for both control of the Presidency and the Senate, will be passing similar state-level marijuana measures on Election Day.

This is a delay of justice; it is as simple as that. But rest assured, we will not falter in our commitment to keep fighting. For 50 years now, activists of all ages, races, genders, sexual orientations, socio-economic backgrounds, and more have come together under the NORML banner to rally for freedom, liberty, and equal treatment under the law.

We have come too far to stop now. We will press on.

Help us hold those who delayed justice accountable by donating to our accountability fund now and together, we will win.

Solidarity,

The NORML Team

