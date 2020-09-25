New Jersey: Lawmakers Approve Telemedicine for Medical Cannabis Authorizations

Members of the New Jersey state Assembly approved legislation to allow physicians to authorize the use of medical marijuana via telemedicine for those with qualifying conditions.

However, unless the patient is a child, developmentally disabled, terminally ill, receiving hospice care, or housebound, the patient must have had at least one previous in-person visit with the recommending physician.

The measure was approved by the Assembly with a 68 to 6 vote. The bill now heads back to the Senate for re-approval of the Assembly’s changes before going to the desk of Governor Phil Murphy.

Earlier this year, Gov. Murphy issued COVID-19 guidelines allowing expanded patient access via delivery services and curbside pickup.

A majority of US states currently allow some form of telemedicine for medical marijuana patients, with some states taking extra steps to ensure uninterrupted retail access to medical cannabis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This vote comes just weeks ahead of Election Day on November 3, when New Jersey voters will decide on the question of whether or not to legalize and regulate marijuana for adults in the Garden State.

