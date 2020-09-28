Hawaii: Governor Legalizes Sales of Edible Products by Licensed Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

Patients enrolled in the state’s medical cannabis access program will be able to purchase cannabis-infused edible products from licensed dispensaries for the first time, under legislation recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. David Ige.

The legislation, House Bill 2097, allows licensed dispensaries “to manufacture and distribute edible cannabis products.” Though enacted some two decades ago, Hawaii’s medical cannabis law had previously not allowed for dispensaries to engage in the sale of cannabis-infused edible products.

The state’s Department of Health will oversee the establishment of rules governing the production, labeling, and packaging of edible cannabis products.

The new law also for the first time permits dispensaries to “provide, disseminate, and publish educational and scientific materials related to medical cannabis and its approved products and sponsor events about medical cannabis.”

Governor Ige signed the measure into law earlier this month. The new law takes effect on January 1, 2021.

