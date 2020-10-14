Montana: Support For Legalization Ballot Measures Strong Among Democrats, Independents — Weak Among Republicans

A majority of Democratic and Independent voters back a pair complimentary ballot measures seeking to legalize and regulate the personal use, commercial production and retail sale of marijuana to adults age 21 and older, according to statewide polling data compiled by Montana State University. However, support among Republican voters is weak.

According to the poll of nearly 1,800 registered voters, 70 percent of Democrats back the ballot proposals, as do 59 percent of Independents. By contrast, only 27 percent of Republicans say that they intend to vote ‘yes’ on the ballot questions.

Overall, 49 percent of respondents endorsed the measures and 39 percent opposed them. Ten percent of respondents were undecided.

Statutory initiative I-190 allows adults to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and to cultivate up to four mature plants for personal use. The state would impose a twenty percent tax on retail sales, and revenue from those sales would be directed towards substance abuse treatment, veterans services, health care, and other programs.

The second ballot measure, CI-118, amends the state’s constitution so that only those age 21 or older may patronize the legal cannabis market.

Younger voters in Montana were far more supportive of the ballot proposals than were older voters, according to the poll. Over 60 percent of those ages 18 to 59 backed measure, while support fell significantly among those ages 50 and older.

In addition to Montana, voters will be deciding on adult-use legalization ballot measures in Arizona, New Jersey, and South Dakota. Voters will be deciding on medical marijuana legalization initiatives in Mississippi and South Dakota. Additional information on these campaigns is available from NORML’s Election Hub.

