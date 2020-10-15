Arizona: Majority of Likely Voters Back Legalization Measure, But Support Lags Among Republicans

A majority of Democratic and Independent voters, but not a majority of Republicans, back a statewide ballot measure seeking to legalize and regulate the personal use, commercial production and retail sale of marijuana to adults age 21 and older, according statewide polling data compiled by the firm OH Predictive Insights.

Overall, the poll reports that 55 percent of likely Arizona voters support Proposition 207: The Smart & Safe Arizona Act, and 37 percent oppose it. Seventy-nine percent of Democratic respondents endorse the measures, as do 72 percent of Independents. By contrast, only 23 percent of Republican voters say they will vote ‘yes’ on the measure.

The survey was conducted the week of October 4th and possesses a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percent.

A separate just-released poll conducted by Monmouth University similarly finds that 56 percent of like Arizona voters back the initiative — an increase of four percentage points since the last time their pollsters posed the question.

The Act permits those age 21 or older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and directs revenue from retail cannabis sales to fund various public education and safety programs. Adults would also be able to cultivate up to six plants for non-commercial purposes in a private residence. Those with marijuana convictions would be permitted to petition the courts to have their records expunged.

The measure was recently endorsed by the state’s largest newspaper, The Arizona Republic, which opined: “[W]e need to … decriminalize marijuana use and put the responsibility back on individuals to choose wisely when it comes to low-grade substances such as marijuana and alcohol. … [C]onsensus continues to grow in this state and nation that we were wrong to criminalize marijuana. The moment has come to correct the mistake.” Editors at The Arizona Daily Star have also endorsed the ballot initiative.

Prior surveys have shown Prop. 207 to be leading in the polls, but with a high percentage of voters still undecided.

Voters in Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota will also be voting on adult-use legalization initiatives on Election Day.

NORML is hosting phone banks in to Arizona voters every week between now and the election, with volunteers from all over the country. If you would be interested in finding out how to help, sign up here.

For more information on this and other pending initiatives, visit NORML’s Election Central page here.

