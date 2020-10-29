Montana: Latest Poll Shows Rise in Support for Legalization Ballot Measure

Statewide polling data compiled by Montana State University and released today shows that a growing percentage of likely voters back Statutory Initiative 119, which legalizes the adult-use marijuana market in Montana.

According to the poll, which surveyed voters last week, 54 percent of respondents endorse the measure and 38 percent oppose it. That is an uptick in support since pollsters last surveyed voters earlier this month, when only a plurality of respondents(49 percent) backed the measure.

Consistent with prior polls, support for the initiative is strong among Democrats (77 percent), Independents (63 percent), but weak among Republicans (31 percent). Voters ages 18 to 29 (65 percent) and 45 to 65 (59 percent) are also supportive.

I-119 is one of two marijuana-related questions on the Montana ballot, The other, CI-118 sets the legal age limit in the state for engaging in cannabis-related activities at 21.

Voters in five states: Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota will decide this Election Day on statewide ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana for either adult-use or medical purposes. According to the latest available polls, each of these measures currently holds a lead among voters.

For additional information on 2020 ballot initiatives and polls, see NORML’s Election Hub.

