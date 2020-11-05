2020 Ballot Initiative Effective Dates

Voters in five states approved six separate ballot measures legalizing the use and distribution of marijuana for either medical or adult-use purposes. Below you can find out when each ballot initiative goes into effect, with regard to new possession penalties, application and licensing processes, and other relevant dates.
For more information on these initiatives, visit NORML’s Election Central.
|State
|Possession
|Licensing
|Other Relevant Dates
|Arizona: Prop 207
Effective after voter-approved initiative is certified on November 30, 2020.
|Application for Marijuana Establishment Licensing
starts January 19, 2021 through March 9, 2021, will issue licenses no later than 60 after application submitted
|Expungement: Individuals can petition courts starting July 12, 2021
|Montana: I-190
|Personal use, possession, and cultivation of marijuana January 01, 2021
|Begin accepting applications by October 01, 2021
|South Dakota: Amendment A
|July 1, 2021
|No later than April 1, 2022
|Mississippi: Initiative 65
|The department shall adopt rules and regulations no later than July 1, 2021
|Begin issuing ID cards and dispensary licenses by August 15, 2021
|South Dakota: Measure 26
|July 1, 2021
|July 1, 2021
|New Jersey: Question 1
|January 1, 2021
|January 1, 2021