2020 Ballot Initiative Effective Dates

Voters in five states approved six separate ballot measures legalizing the use and distribution of marijuana for either medical or adult-use purposes. Below you can find out when each ballot initiative goes into effect, with regard to new possession penalties, application and licensing processes, and other relevant dates.

For more information on these initiatives, visit NORML’s Election Central.

State Possession Licensing Other Relevant Dates Arizona: Prop 207

Effective after voter-approved initiative is certified on November 30, 2020. Application for Marijuana Establishment Licensing

starts January 19, 2021 through March 9, 2021, will issue licenses no later than 60 after application submitted

Expungement: Individuals can petition courts starting July 12, 2021 Montana: I-190 Personal use, possession, and cultivation of marijuana January 01, 2021 Begin accepting applications by October 01, 2021

South Dakota: Amendment A July 1, 2021 No later than April 1, 2022 Mississippi: Initiative 65 The department shall adopt rules and regulations no later than July 1, 2021 Begin issuing ID cards and dispensary licenses by August 15, 2021 South Dakota: Measure 26 July 1, 2021 July 1, 2021 New Jersey: Question 1 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021









