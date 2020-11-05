2020 Ballot Initiative Effective Dates

Voters in five states approved six separate ballot measures legalizing the use and distribution of marijuana for either medical or adult-use purposes. Below you can find out when each ballot initiative goes into effect, with regard to new possession penalties, application and licensing processes, and other relevant dates.

For more information on these initiatives, visit NORML’s Election Central.

StatePossessionLicensingOther Relevant Dates
Arizona: Prop 207 
Effective after voter-approved initiative is certified on November 30, 2020		Application for Marijuana Establishment Licensing 
starts January 19, 2021 through March 9, 2021, will issue licenses no later than 60 after application submitted
Expungement: Individuals can petition courts starting July 12, 2021
Montana: I-190  Personal use, possession, and cultivation of marijuana January 01, 2021  Begin accepting applications by October 01, 2021
 
South Dakota: Amendment A July 1, 2021No later than April 1, 2022  
Mississippi: Initiative 65  The department shall adopt rules and regulations no later than July 1, 2021 Begin issuing ID cards and dispensary licenses by August 15, 2021  
South Dakota: Measure 26 July 1, 2021July 1, 2021
New Jersey: Question 1January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 




  