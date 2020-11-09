New Jersey Lawmakers Vote to Advance Legislation to Implement Marijuana Legalization

Members of two separate legislative committees today voted to advance enabling legislation to implement Question 1, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters on November 3 to legalize and regulate marijuana production, use, and retail sales for adults in the state.

Companion bills A21 / S21 would allow adults 21 and older to legally possess and purchase up to one ounce of marijuana. The measures would also allow for home delivery, on-site consumption, protections for employees, students, parents, tenants, and those needing organ transplants, among other provisions.

Lawmakers failed to include provisions allowing adults to cultivate marijuana for personal use.

S21 was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee by a 5 to 1 vote, while A21 was approved by the Assembly Oversight, Reform, and Federal Relations Committee soon after.

S21 / A21 are scheduled for additional hearings in the Appropriations committees in their respective chambers on Thursday, and require approval from those committees before receiving a floor vote in their respective chamber.

New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved Public Question 1 on November 3rd, with 67 percent voting yes and only 33% voting no. Because Question 1 is a non-binding, legislatively referred ballot question, the New Jersey legislature must now take immediate action to draft and implement enabling legislation in a manner that is in accordance with voters’ sentiments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

