MORE Act Approved by House Rules Committee

Members of the House Rules Committee have advanced the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act, HR 3884, which removes marijuana from the federal Controlled Substances Act — thereby eliminating the existing conflict between state and federal marijuana laws. The legislation is expected to be considered on the floor of the House of Representatives later this week.

The historic nature of today’s progress cannot be overstated. For the first time in American history, the public will see the ‘People’s House’ vote to end the senseless, cruel, and racist policy of marijuana criminalization and prohibition.

We couldn’t have made it this far without the assistance of amazing supporters like you, but we’re not done yet. In these final hours ahead of the full vote, make a contribution to support our effort to get the word out to drive more congressional support for the MORE Act!

Every state should have the ability to create legal frameworks to regulate cannabis as they see fit, without undue federal interference. The MORE Act supports those states that have already taken steps to reform their marijuana policies and remove federal barriers for those states that have yet to do so.

And the public is with us. In poll after poll, a supermajority of voters express that they want to see marijuana legalized. But we must ensure that this is heard not just by pollsters, but by politicians. So help us keep the pressure up by recruiting your friends, family, and neighbors to send messages in support of this historic legislation RIGHT NOW:

SHARE ON FACEBOOK

SHARE ON TWITTER

DIRECT LINK

Every day, inch by inch, we creep closer to seeing the House of Representatives make history by passing a bill to end marijuana prohibition. While the road ahead is still long, we’ve never been driving this fast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

