Legalize It: The Path to Cannabis Equity in Virginia

Virginia NORML is thrilled to provide a direct line to the policymakers, researchers, and advocates who are championing cannabis policy reform in the Commonwealth, especially in light of the opportunities the 2021 Virginia General Assembly session presents for proposed legislation.

The conversation around cannabis equity provides the opportunity to gather members of our community to explore new ideas and civic solutions that will have a direct impact on our collective future. In that spirit, we invite you to get as engaged as you’d like to over the course of the next two days, and to extend that invitation to friends, colleagues, and neighbors who might be curious about the issues at-hand. There will be a Virtual Networking Lounge open throughout the day on Thursday and Slack channel in “Cities Rising” Workspace that is open now and will remain a resource in the months to come. We hope you will use these opportunities to connect with other audience members and speakers who are working in or educating themselves about the space.

Please note that if you are unable to attend any session in real-time, all will be recorded and posted immediately following the series. Those who register for the event will have first access to that content.

Finally, we would like to thank our partners at Tom Tom Foundation for their production and community-building expertise, and our event sponsors for their support, which allow us to share this program with you.

