States to Watch in 2021: South Carolina

In advance of the 2021 legislative sessions, NORML will be providing a more detailed break down of legislative efforts in various states across the nation that are poised to enact significant marijuana reforms next year. This is the latest in a series of blogs examining where state-specific reform efforts stand.

Republican lawmakers in South Carolina are looking ahead to 2021 with hopes of passing a bill to legalize medical cannabis access. Earlier this month, State Rep. Bill Herbkersman (R) acknowledged, “It is unacceptable that South Carolinians with serious illnesses have to break the law to alleviate their suffering.”

Rep. Herbkersman, along with Senator Tom Davis (R) have pre-filed separate House and Senate versions of the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act in advance of the 2021 legislative session, which would allow qualifying patients to access medical cannabis under a physician’s supervision.

The South Carolina Compassionate Care Act was previously approved by a subcommittee vote in April 2019.

Ahead of the 2021 legislative session, Sen. Davis is optimistic that “there is a very good chance we get something passed this session,” but if that does not happen, Davis indicated that he will “work on a bill to send the question to the people.”

South Carolina’s legislative session begins on January 12, 2020.

According to statewide polling data, 72 percent of South Carolinians say they support legalizing the use of medical marijuana.

If you live in South Carolina, send a message to your lawmakers in support of medical cannabis access.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

