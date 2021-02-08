NORML PAC Endorses John Fetterman for US Senate

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws Political Action Committee (NORML PAC) announced its formal endorsement of Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman for the United States Senate.

“I’m exceedingly grateful to have the support of NORML PAC,” Lt. Governor John Fetterman said. “As I have said for years, fighting for legal weed in Pennsylvania is the right choice for any number of reasons. Most importantly, from a social justice and equality standpoint, we can stop over twenty thousand arrests across our state annually and work to end the war on drugs. On top of that, you add in the revenue, then you add in the jobs, you add in the benefits for our farmers and for our veterans. The bottom line here is it’s far past time we let go of this bizarre superstition and criminalization of a plant, cannabis, and instead legalize it on a federal level.”

NORML PAC Executive Director Erik Altieri said: “There are few elected officials in this country that have done more to elevate and advance the pressing need to end our nation’s failed and disastrous prohibition on marijuana than has John Fetterman. John has been a leader on this issue since his earliest days in public office and, as Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, he has used his platform to champion this crucial matter of social justice and civil liberties in both his home state and nationwide. John’s leadership, integrity, and clarity of vision is desperately needed in Washington, DC in order to finally move our country forward. NORML PAC couldn’t be more enthusiastic to support his campaign for US Senate.”

Learn more about John Fetterman and his campaign by visiting his website, Facebook, or Twitter.

About NORML PAC: The NORML PAC is the political arm of NORML that permits us to provide campaign contributions to officeholders and candidates for public office who support NORML-friendly public policy and legislation. To contribute to the NORML PAC, call 202-483-5500.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

