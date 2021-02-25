Alabama: Senate Lawmakers Approve Medical Marijuana Legislation

Members of the Alabama state Senate approved Senate Bill 46 on Wednesday, to legalize and regulate medical cannabis access for qualifying patients in the state, with a physician’s recommendation.

The measure, approved by a 21 to 8 vote, would permit patients and caregivers to possess “70 daily dosages” of medical cannabis at a time.

SB 46 would not allow patients to smoke herbal marijuana or vape, but would allow forms including pills, oils, lozenges patches, nebulizers and inhalers.

The bill will now be transmitted to the House for further consideration.

The Alabama Senate approved a similar medical cannabis access bill in 2020 after a 2019 medical cannabis study commission issued recommendations to the legislature calling for lawmakers to enact a limited medical cannabis program.

If you live in Alabama, send a message to your lawmakers in support of medical cannabis access.

