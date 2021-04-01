New National Poll: 75% of Americans Oppose Marijuana Prohibition

In a newly published poll by The Hill/HarrisX Daily, 75% of respondents said they opposed the federal prohibition and criminalization of marijuana, with only 25% saying they support the current policy.

The respondents were given three options: The federal government should legalize it in the U.S. (38%), States should decide at their level (37%), or It should be illegal everywhere in the U.S. (25%).

The Schedule 1 status of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act represents a federal prohibition and criminalization. Under current policy, every state program is in violation of federal law. There has not been legislation introduced that would force states to legalize. You can read more about the CSA in a NORML memo here.

Other notable aspects of the poll demonstrated:

Voters of all political persuasions opposed federal prohibition, with 84% of Democrats, 66% of Republicans, and 74% of Independents opposing the status quo

Among urbanicity groups, 83% of urban residents, 72% of suburban residents, and 72% of rural voters oppose the status quo.

Based on previous Presidential vote, 84% of Biden voters, 64% of Trump voters, and 71% of ‘other’ voters oppose the status quo.

Voters in every age group opposed the status quo, ranging from 88% of those 18-34, 81% of those from 35-49, 67% of those 50-64, and 68% of those 65+.

You can read the full results of the Hill/HarrisX poll here.

You can read more polls at https://norml.org/marijuana/library/surveys-polls/

