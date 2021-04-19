Finish the Fight with NORML This 4/20

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) recognizes the importance of complying with state and federal guidelines regarding social and physical distancing during the pandemic. In the best interest of public health and safety, NORML continues to encourage our supporters not to congregate in large groups this 4/20. But, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still something incredibly important you can do to celebrate the holiday all while also advancing the cause of ending prohibition nationwide.

“While April 20th has been synonymous with celebrating marijuana’s cultural status, this year we wish to emphasize the need for advocates to engage with their elected officials — particularly those in Congress — and urge them to ‘finish the fight’ and repeal federal prohibition,” said NORML’s Executive Director Erik Altieri. “While we have undoubtedly made immense progress in recent years, hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens are still arrested each year for simple possession of a plant. That is why we are calling on all legalization supporters to take time out of their 4/20 celebrations this year to help us finish the fight, both at the federal level and in those states that still are living under the dark ages of prohibition. We have an overwhelming mandate from the people and we intend to make sure that elected officials abide by it.”

To facilitate this day of advocacy, NORML is releasing the “Finish the Fight” digital toolkit, both to its chapter network and to the general public, to assist them in contacting their lawmakers in support of important reform efforts and to encourage their friends and family to join them.

We will also be celebrating with our chapters across the country all week long, and would love you to join us. Check out the list of NORML virtual 4/20 events and celebrate online with us:

Because NORML recognizes that cannabis consumers worldwide often celebrate 4/20 by engaging in some form of cannabis use, we are once again providing best practices for consumers’ safety. These include:

Do not share your personal consumption devices with others

Seek alternative delivery devices that mitigate or eliminate one’s exposure to combustive smoke

Avoid unnecessary trips to dispensaries on 4/20, when these establishments may be more crowded than usual and physical distancing may be more difficult

Avoid obtaining cannabis products, and vape-pens especially, from the unregulated market, as these products are of variable purity and quality and may be tainted with mold or adulterants

