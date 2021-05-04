Colorado: Legislature Approves Measure Eliminating Civil Penalties for Possessing Between One and Two Ounces of Cannabis

House and Senate lawmakers have advanced legislation, House Bill 1090, eliminating civil penalties for activities involving the possession of up to two ounces of cannabis.

State law permits adults to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana for recreational purposes without penalty. By contrast, possessing between one and two ounces of cannabis is classified as a petty offense, punishable by a civil penalty of $100. House Bill 1090 eliminates those civil penalties. The measure also makes it easier for those with past marijuana convictions to petition the courts to have their records sealed.

The measure now awaits action from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. Once signed into law, the measure will immediately take effect.

