Alabama: House Lawmakers Approve Senate-passed Medical Marijuana Bill

Members of the Alabama House of Representatives approved legislation, Senate Bill 46, which would provide regulated medical cannabis access to qualifying patients with a physician’s recommendation.

House members approved the bill with a 68 to 34 vote. The measure already passed the Senate initially last month. Before being sent to the desk of Republican Governor Kay Ivey, it must go back to the Senate for a final vote to approve House amendments.

SB 46 would permit registered patients to purchase and possess up to “70 daily dosages” of medical marijuana at a time, with each dose at a maximum of 50 milligrams. Patients would not be allowed to smoke, vape, or access candy or baked goods, but formulations such as lozenges, oils, and capsules would be available to patients instead.

The measure also includes a nine percent tax on medical marijuana sales. Business licensing applications will be available by this Fall.

