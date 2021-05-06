Kansas: House Lawmakers Approve Medical Marijuana Bill

Members of the Kansas House of Representatives approved legislation, Senate Bill 158, which would regulate medical cannabis access for qualifying patients with their physician’s recommendation.

The measure was approved by House lawmakers by a 78 to 42 vote. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it must receive approval before being sent to the Governor’s desk.

SB 158 would allow patients and caregivers to purchase and possess a 90-day supply of medical cannabis at a time, a specific amount to be determined by regulators. Rules and regulations for the program would be established by July 1, 2023. Patients would not be permitted to smoke or vape medical cannabis.

