Minnesota: Lawmakers Vote to Legalize Medical Cannabis Flower

Members of the Minnesota House of Representatives approved legislation that includes provisions permitting registered medical cannabis patients to access medical cannabis flower.

A bicameral conference committee approved the policy change as part of a broader omnibus bill related to healthcare. House members then approved the report Monday with a vote of 77 to 57. The Senate then approved the same report later with a 66 to 1 vote on the last day of the 2021 legislative session. The bill will now head to the desk of Governor Tim Walz. Once signed into law, it will take effect on July 1, 2021.

The legislation also allows patients to access medical cannabis via curbside pickup, as well as increases the number of patients a single caregiver may serve from one to six.

The Minnesota House of Representatives approved a stand-alone piece of legislation to legalize adult use marijuana and regulate retail sales earlier this month, which did not receive any further consideration in the Senate.

