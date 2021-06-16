Texas: Governor Signs Medical Cannabis Expansion Legislation into Law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation into law to expand the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP), the state’s low-THC medical cannabis program.

House Bill 1535 allows patients with PTSD and all forms of cancer to qualify for the program. The measure also raises the cap on THC from 0.5 to one percent, as well as facilitate research programs.

The new law takes effect on September 1, 2021.

Separate legislation to protect parents who test positive for cannabis from losing their children was also recently enacted absent a signature from Gov. Abbott. This new law also takes effect on September 1, 2021.

