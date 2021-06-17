Delaware: Governor Signs Law Facilitating Access to Medical Cannabis for Qualifying Patients

Democratic Gov. John Carney has signed legislation into law facilitating patients’ access to medical cannabis products by expanding the pool of health care practitioners eligible to provide authorizations.

Senate Bill 60 permits certified nurse practitioners and physician assistants to issue medical cannabis recommendations to those ages 18 and older. Previously, only physicians were permitted to issue medical cannabis authorizations.

Patients under the age of 18 are still required to obtain recommendations from physicians specializing in pediatric medicine.

The measure took immediate effect upon passage.

Over 11,000 residents are registered in the state’s medical cannabis access program.

