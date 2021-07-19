Surgeon General: Don’t “Lock People Up For Marijuana Use”

On Sunday, the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD told CNN, “When it comes to decriminalization, I don’t think that there is value to individuals or to society to lock people up for marijuana use. I don’t think that serves anybody well.”

He went on to say, “In terms of our approach to marijuana, I worry when we don’t let science guide our process and policymaking and as Surgeon General that’s my role, is to work with policymakers who work with members in the community and the general public to help people understand what science tells us and where you gaps, to help fill those gaps with research and with honest inquiry.”

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says he doesn't think "that there is value to individuals or to society to lock people up for marijuana use" but emphasizes the need to "let science guide our process and policymaking" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/g3gNEDEcQ8 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 18, 2021

The Surgeon General’s comments came in response to the recent introduction of draft legislation by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with Senators Cory Booker and Ron Wyden, repealing federal marijuana prohibition and providing a pathway forward for a post-prohibition regulatory structure to ensure product, consumer, and public safety.

NORML is actively seeking feedback from supporters on the new Senate proposal. You can submit your comments here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...